Aptar Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Third Quarter 2020 Summary

Reported sales increased 8%, including positive effects of currency translation rates and recent acquisitions, and core sales increased 2%

Strong reported and core growth in our Pharma segment

Core sales growth in the food, personal care and home care markets

Sales to the beauty and beverage markets continue to be impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Recent acquisitions are performing well

Reported earnings per share totaled $0.95 (an increase of 12% compared to the prior year)

Adjusted earnings per share totaled $1.00 (an increase of 3% compared to the prior year)

Reported net income totaled $64 million (an increase of 12% compared to the prior year)

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $157 million (an increase of 7% compared to the prior year)

Cash flow from operations was $381 million in the first nine months of 2020 (a slight increase over the prior year)

Free cash flow was $208 million in the first nine months of 2020 (an increase of 8% compared to the prior year)

Declared quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share

COVID-19 Update

“As we continue to rigorously monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation across the globe, our priorities remain the health and safety of our employees and continued production for our customers,” said Stephan Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. “Millions of people around the world rely on Aptar solutions to dispense the medicines and products they need and we are delivering on our promises to our customers.” During the pandemic, we have continuously adapted our safety and cleaning procedures and remote working protocols in accordance with the legislation or regulations applicable to each of our facilities.

Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, reported sales increased 8% to $759 million compared to $701 million in the prior year. Core sales, excluding the impacts from changes in currency exchange rates and acquisitions, increased approximately 2%.

Third Quarter Segment Sales Analysis

(Change Over Prior Year) Beauty +

Home Pharma Food +

Beverage Total

AptarGroup Core Sales Growth (5%) 11% 2% 2% Acquisitions 7% 2% 0% 4% Currency Effects (1) 1% 4% 0% 2% Total Reported Sales Growth 3% 17% 2% 8% (1) - Currency effects are approximated by translating last year's amounts at this year's foreign exchange rates.

Commenting on the quarter, Tanda said, “Overall, we had a very good quarter that speaks to the resilience of our diverse and growing end markets. Our Pharma segment reported impressive growth compared to a strong quarter a year ago. This was in part due to solid underlying demand for existing medicines during the pandemic, such as influenza vaccines, and allergy and asthma treatments, that are administered using our drug delivery devices and components for injection systems. We also performed well in other markets and grew core sales in the food, personal care and home care markets. Collectively this drove top line and earnings per share growth despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.” Aptar’s Pharma segment experienced increased broad-based demand with particularly strong growth in our injectables and active packaging divisions. Sales of consumer health care and prescription drug delivery devices increased over a particularly strong quarter a year ago. Aptar’s Beauty + Home segment benefitted from strong sales to the personal care market related to hand sanitizers and liquid soaps and increased sales to the home care market primarily related to cleaners and disinfectants. Sales to the beauty market continued to be negatively impacted by the effects of COVID-19. Aptar’s Food + Beverage segment reported positive sales growth with strong sales to the food market due to the demand for pantry staples with consumers continuing to cook at home during the pandemic. Sales to the beverage market continued to be impacted by lower demand for on-the-go beverages related to the pandemic. In addition, the effects of passing through lower resin prices to customers also affected the segment’s overall growth.

Aptar reported third quarter earnings per share of $0.95 compared to $0.85 during the same period a year ago, an increase of 12%. Current year adjusted earnings per share, excluding restructuring expenses and acquisition-related costs, were $1.00 and increased 3% from the prior year adjusted earnings per share, including comparable exchange rates, of $0.97.

Year-to-Date Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, reported sales of $2.18 billion were in line with $2.19 billion reported a year ago. The core sales decline of 2% and the negative effects of currency translation rates were offset by the positive contribution from acquisitions.

Nine Months Year-to-Date Segment Sales Analysis

(Change Over Prior Year) Beauty +

Home Pharma Food +

Beverage Total

AptarGroup Core Sales Growth (9%) 8% (5%) (2%) Acquisitions 4% 3% 0% 3% Currency Effects (1) (2%) 0% (2%) (1%) Total Reported Sales Growth (7%) 11% (7%) 0% (1) - Currency effects are approximated by translating last year's amounts at this year's foreign exchange rates.

Tanda commented on the year-to-date results, “Our Pharma segment continued to perform very well through the first nine months of the year on top of a very strong period a year ago. Our Beauty + Home and Food + Beverage segments experienced a more difficult first nine months due to the impacts of COVID-19. However, we saw progressive signs of improvement for Beauty + Home and positive results for Food + Beverage as we moved further into the year. We are also very pleased with the performance of our recent acquisitions, in particular FusionPKG and Noble.”

For the nine months year-to-date, Aptar’s reported earnings per share were $2.42, and down 17%, compared to $2.93 reported a year ago. Current year adjusted earnings per share, which exclude restructuring costs and acquisition-related expenses, were $2.72 and down 14% from prior year adjusted earnings per share, including comparable exchange rates, of $3.15.

Strong Cash Flow

Cash generated from operations for the nine months year-to-date reached $381 million and was a slight improvement over the prior year primarily due to better working capital management. The company generated $208 million of free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) for the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 8% over $194 million in the prior year. Tanda commented, “We continue to generate free cash flow above the prior year levels which is a testament to our resilient business, especially during difficult economic conditions.”

Outlook

“We expect the company to continue to achieve core sales growth in the fourth quarter. Rising demand in many end markets is expected to more than offset COVID-19 related declines in some of our other end markets. We are proud of the way our employees have responded to the difficult year and we are performing well. We expect our Pharma business to continue to do well with existing business and increased opportunities directly and indirectly related to the pandemic,” said Tanda.

Aptar expects earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding any restructuring expenses and acquisition-related costs, to be in the range of $0.84 to $0.92. This guidance is based on an effective tax rate range of 27% to 29%.

Cash Dividend

As previously announced, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The payment date is November 18, 2020, to stockholders of record as of October 28, 2020.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective technologies for the world’s leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Information

This press release refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including current year adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, which exclude the impact of business transformation charges (restructuring initiatives), acquisition-related expenses and certain purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments. Core sales and adjusted earnings per share also neutralize the impact of foreign currency translation effects when comparing current results to the prior year. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. Aptar’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our investors because they allow for a better period over period comparison of operating results by removing the impact of items that, in management’s view, do not reflect Aptar’s core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also provide investors with certain information used by Aptar’s management when making financial and operational decisions. Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We use free cash flow to measure cash flow generated by operations that is available for dividends, share repurchases, acquisitions and debt repayment. We believe that it is meaningful to investors in evaluating our financial performance and measure our ability to generate cash internally to fund our initiatives. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial results but should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and other information presented herein. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying tables. Our outlook is provided on a non-GAAP basis because certain reconciling items are dependent on future events that either cannot be controlled, such as exchange rates, or reliably predicted because they are not part of the Company's routine activities, such as restructuring and acquisition costs.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including certain statements set forth under the “Outlook” section of this press release and statements regarding the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “future,” “potential” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results or other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: outbreaks of pandemics, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our global supply chain and our global customers and operations; the successful integration of acquisitions and the achievement of the expected benefits of acquisitions and investments; the impact of tax reform legislation including changes in tax rates and other tax-related events or transactions that could impact our effective tax rate; the execution of the business transformation plan; economic conditions worldwide including potential deflationary or inflationary conditions or economic downturn or uncertainty in regions we rely on for growth as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; political conditions worldwide; significant fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in customer and/or consumer spending levels; financial conditions of customers and suppliers; consolidations within our customer or supplier bases; fluctuations in the cost of materials, components and other input costs; the availability of raw materials and components; our ability to successfully implement facility expansions and new facility projects; our ability to increase prices, contain costs and improve productivity; changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate fluctuations; volatility of global credit markets; cybersecurity threats that could impact our networks and reporting systems; fiscal and monetary policies and other regulations; direct or indirect consequences of acts of war or terrorism; and work stoppages due to labor disputes. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

AptarGroup, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales $ 759,153 $ 701,278 $ 2,180,011 $ 2,188,399 Cost of Sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 479,672 444,237 1,372,630 1,382,810 Selling, Research & Development and Administrative 121,850 111,559 371,407 346,526 Depreciation and Amortization 55,179 49,218 162,414 144,574 Restructuring Initiatives 3,415 6,019 15,585 17,286 Operating Income 99,037 90,245 257,975 297,203 Other Income/(Expense): Interest Expense (8,851 ) (8,898 ) (25,973 ) (26,868 ) Interest Income 249 957 599 3,738 Equity in Results of Affiliates (256 ) 238 (1,383 ) 152 Miscellaneous, net (1,040 ) (269 ) (3,375 ) 148 Income before Income Taxes 89,139 82,273 227,843 274,373 Provision for Income Taxes 25,404 25,504 66,998 80,684 Net Income $ 63,735 $ 56,769 $ 160,845 $ 193,689 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (19 ) (19 ) (37 ) (20 ) Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 63,716 $ 56,750 $ 160,808 $ 193,669 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. per Common Share: Basic $ 0.99 $ 0.89 $ 2.50 $ 3.05 Diluted $ 0.95 $ 0.85 $ 2.42 $ 2.93 Average Numbers of Shares Outstanding: Basic 64,562 64,010 64,278 63,485 Diluted 66,922 66,702 66,483 66,163

AptarGroup, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) ($ In Thousands) Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and Equivalents $ 226,546 $ 241,970 Receivables, net 593,418 558,428 Inventories 375,177 375,795 Other Current Assets 132,055 115,048 Total Current Assets 1,327,196 1,291,241 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 1,139,899 1,087,678 Goodwill 878,015 763,461 Other Assets 516,639 419,739 Total Assets $ 3,861,749 $ 3,562,119 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Short-Term Obligations $ 161,256 $ 110,247 Accounts Payable, Accrued and Other Liabilities 625,865 573,028 Total Current Liabilities 787,121 683,275 Long-Term Obligations 1,039,935 1,085,453 Deferred Liabilities 274,738 221,139 Total Liabilities 2,101,794 1,989,867 AptarGroup, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 1,759,572 1,571,916 Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 383 336 Total Equity 1,759,955 1,572,252 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 3,861,749 $ 3,562,119

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) ($ In Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Consolidated Beauty +

Home Pharma Food +

Beverage Corporate &

Other Net Interest Net Sales $ 759,153 337,231 315,758 106,164 - - Reported net income $ 63,735 Reported income taxes 25,404 Reported income before income taxes 89,139 7,944 92,202 10,884 (13,289 ) (8,602 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 3,415 3,144 300 (31 ) 2 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 221 11 210 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 92,775 11,099 92,712 10,853 (13,287 ) (8,602 ) Interest expense 8,851 8,851 Interest income (249 ) (249 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 101,377 11,099 92,712 10,853 (13,287 ) - Depreciation and amortization 55,179 23,634 19,724 9,498 2,323 - Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 156,556 $ 34,733 $ 112,436 $ 20,351 $ (10,964 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 20.6 % 10.3 % 35.6 % 19.2 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Consolidated Beauty +

Home Pharma Food +

Beverage Corporate &

Other Net Interest Net Sales $ 701,278 328,182 269,251 103,845 - - Reported net income $ 56,769 Reported income taxes 25,504 Reported income before income taxes 82,273 15,413 78,418 9,323 (12,940 ) (7,941 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 6,019 5,341 168 204 306 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 708 34 520 154 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 647 647 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 89,647 20,788 79,753 9,681 (12,634 ) (7,941 ) Interest expense 8,898 8,898 Interest income (957 ) (957 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 97,588 20,788 79,753 9,681 (12,634 ) - Depreciation and amortization 49,218 20,687 16,793 9,047 2,691 - Purchase accounting adjustments included in Depreciation and amortization above (647 ) (647 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 146,159 $ 41,475 $ 95,899 $ 18,728 $ (9,943 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 20.8 % 12.6 % 35.6 % 18.0 %

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) ($ In Thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Consolidated Beauty +

Home Pharma Food +

Beverage Corporate &

Other Net Interest Net Sales $ 2,180,011 961,577 914,213 304,221 - - Reported net income $ 160,845 Reported income taxes 66,998 Reported income before income taxes 227,843 2,297 267,523 25,365 (41,968 ) (25,374 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 15,585 15,375 158 147 (95 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions 4,812 4,602 210 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 4,642 3,221 1,421 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 252,882 25,495 269,312 25,512 (42,063 ) (25,374 ) Interest expense 25,973 25,973 Interest income (599 ) (599 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 278,256 25,495 269,312 25,512 (42,063 ) - Depreciation and amortization 162,414 70,159 56,232 28,031 7,992 - Purchase accounting adjustments included in Depreciation and amortization above (3,367 ) (2,700 ) (667 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 437,303 $ 92,954 $ 324,877 $ 53,543 $ (34,071 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 20.1 % 9.7 % 35.5 % 17.6 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Consolidated Beauty +

Home Pharma Food +

Beverage Corporate &

Other Net Interest Net Sales $ 2,188,399 1,037,921 823,891 326,587 - - Reported net income $ 193,689 Reported income taxes 80,684 Reported income before income taxes 274,373 66,407 244,101 29,234 (42,239 ) (23,130 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 17,286 14,869 381 826 1,210 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 1,767 34 1,579 154 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 869 869 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 294,295 81,310 246,930 30,214 (41,029 ) (23,130 ) Interest expense 26,868 26,868 Interest income (3,738 ) (3,738 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 317,425 81,310 246,930 30,214 (41,029 ) - Depreciation and amortization 144,574 62,101 48,623 26,149 7,701 - Purchase accounting adjustments included in Depreciation and amortization above (869 ) (869 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 461,130 $ 143,411 $ 294,684 $ 56,363 $ (33,328 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 21.1 % 13.8 % 35.8 % 17.3 %

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income before Income Taxes $ 89,139 $ 82,273 $ 227,843 $ 274,373 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 3,415 6,019 15,585 17,286 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 221 708 4,812 1,767 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments - 647 4,642 869 Foreign currency effects (1) 3,650 302 Adjusted Earnings before Income Taxes $ 92,775 $ 93,297 $ 252,882 $ 294,597 Provision for Income Taxes $ 25,404 $ 25,504 $ 66,998 $ 80,684 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 598 1,691 3,304 4,857 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 25 101 713 154 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments - 123 1,026 165 Foreign currency effects (1) 1,132 89 Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes $ 26,027 $ 28,551 $ 72,041 $ 85,949 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests $ (19 ) $ (19 ) $ (37 ) $ (20 ) Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 63,716 $ 56,750 $ 160,808 $ 193,669 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 2,817 4,328 12,281 12,429 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 196 607 4,099 1,613 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments - 524 3,616 704 Foreign currency effects (1) 2,518 213 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 66,729 $ 64,727 $ 180,804 $ 208,628 Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding 66,922 66,702 66,483 66,163 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share $ 0.95 $ 0.85 $ 2.42 $ 2.93 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 0.05 0.06 0.19 0.19 Transaction costs related to acquisitions - 0.01 0.06 0.02 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments - 0.01 0.05 0.01 Foreign currency effects (1) 0.04 - Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share $ 1.00 $ 0.97 $ 2.72 $ 3.15 (1) Foreign currency effects are approximations of the adjustment necessary to state the prior year earnings and earnings per share using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Cash Provided by Operations $ 153,741 $ 159,241 $ 381,427 $ 380,381 Less: Capital Expenditures $ 50,379 $ 62,067 $ 173,365 $ 186,841 Free Cash Flow $ 103,362 $ 97,174 $ 208,062 $ 193,540

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ending December 31, Expected 2020 2019 Income before Income Taxes $ 67,696 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 3,186 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 2,160 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 333 Foreign currency effects (1) 4,236 Adjusted Earnings before Income Taxes $ 77,611 Provision for Income Taxes $ 19,158 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 895 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 379 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 53 Foreign currency effects (1) 1,199 Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes $ 21,684 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests $ (5 ) Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 48,533 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 2,291 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 1,781 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 280 Foreign currency effects (1) 3,037 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 55,922 Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding 66,192 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share (2) $ 0.73 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 0.03 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 0.03 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 0.01 Foreign currency effects (1) 0.04 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share (2) $0.84 - $0.92 $ 0.84 (1) Foreign currency effects are approximations of the adjustment necessary to state the prior year earnings per share using foreign currency exchange rates as of September 30, 2020. (2) AptarGroup’s expected earnings per share range for the fourth quarter of 2020 is based on an effective tax rate range of 27% to 29%. This tax rate range compares to our fourth quarter of 2019 effective tax rate of 28% on reported and adjusted earnings per share.

