 

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds JPMorgan Chase & Co. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Contact the Firm – JPM

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 22:30  |  17   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) between February 23, 2016 and September 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 23, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for JPMorgan investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the JPMorgan class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1959.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) traders at JPMorgan, with the knowledge and consent of their superiors, manipulated the precious metals market by “spoofing,” or placing fake orders to generate the appearance of market demand; (2) JPMorgan had insufficient controls and compliance protocols to enable it to identify and stop the misconduct; (3) JPMorgan’s earnings in the physical commodity market were, at least in part, ill-gotten; (4) such conduct would result in enhanced regulatory scrutiny; (5) JPMorgan provided misleading information to CFTC investigators at early stages of the investigation into the misconduct; (6) resolution of the governmental investigation into JPMorgan would result in a record-breaking $920 million fine; and (7) as a result, defendants’ statements about JPMorgan’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 23, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1959.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

JPMorgan Chase Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: JP Morgan versucht auszubrechen!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Kraft Heinz Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:01 Uhr
JPMorgan Chase to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
17:08 Uhr
VONOVIA IM FOKUS: Immobilienkonzern bleibt im Übernahmemodus
28.10.20
JPMorgan Chase Elects Phebe N. Novakovic to its Board of Directors
28.10.20
VOLKSWAGEN IM FOKUS: Wolfsburger wieder besser in der Spur
28.10.20
J.P. Morgan Adds New Features to Newly Branded Liink℠
27.10.20
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
27.10.20
AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Corona-Verlierer wieder schwach - MTU am Dax-Ende
26.10.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
24.10.20
JPM LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against JPMorgan Chase & Co. – JPM
22.10.20
DAIMLER IM FOKUS: Viel Arbeit und erste Lichtblicke nach dem Corona-Einbruch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
29
JP Morgan versucht auszubrechen!