 

Energy Transfer Releases Its 2019 Community Engagement Report

29.10.2020
29.10.2020, 22:54  |  30   |   |   

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) today released its 2019 Community Engagement Report. The report highlights Energy Transfer’s 2019 operational results across its business segments, along with comprehensive coverage of its pipeline safety management programs and performance data, risk management, and emissions reduction programs. It also covers Energy Transfer’s stakeholder outreach and community investment initiatives, which are driven by its more than 10,000 employees who are committed to staying true to the Partnership's core values of ensuring the safety of its people, the safety of its operations and the safety of the communities in which it operates.

Energy Transfer is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in the United States with more than 90,000 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined product pipelines and related facilities across 38 states and Canada. Approximately 30 percent of the country’s natural gas and oil moves through Energy Transfer’s pipelines.

The report is available at www.energytransfer.com.

About Energy Transfer
 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins. ET is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, NGL and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ET, through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at www.energytransfer.com

