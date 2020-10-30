Conversion of shares in NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

At the request of shareholders, 250,000 class A shares were converted to class B shares in October 2020. Subsequently, the total number of votes in the company amount to 1,028,559,932. The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 504,016,622, of which 58,282,590 are class A shares and 445,734,032 are class B shares.

NIBE Industrier AB’s articles of association entitle holders of class A shares to request conversion of class A shares to class B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of votes in the company. After such conversion, NIBE Industrier AB is obliged by law to make the change public.

For more information: Gerteric Lindquist, CEO and Hans Backman, CFO; +46 (0) 433-27 30 00





This information is of the type that NIBE Industrier AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above on 30 October 2020 at 08.00 CET.





