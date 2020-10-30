 

Xenex Awards Exclusive Contract to Astronics for Manufacturing Support of LightStrike Disinfecting Robots

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, and Xenex Disinfection Services Inc. (“Xenex”), the world leader in UV disinfection for healthcare facilities, today announced Xenex has awarded a $20 million contract to Astronics to assist in the manufacturing of Xenex’s unique LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots. Xenex’s patented pulsed xenon ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection technology is proven to achieve a 99.99% level of disinfection against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in two minutes.

Michael Kuehn, president of Astronics’ Connectivity Systems and Certification operation (CSC), said, “We have had the honor of knowing Xenex for over a decade and were in an ideal situation to support the rapid expansion of their cost-effective, reliable and durable disinfecting robots. Our manufacturing expertise and capacity have put us in a position to support Xenex’s efforts to ramp up their business in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

LightStrike robots emit bursts of high energy UV light to quickly destroy harmful viruses, bacteria, and spores, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19. The high intensity UV light spans the entire germicidal spectrum (200-315 nm), deactivating the pathogens at the wavelengths where they are most vulnerable. Over 40 published peer reviewed studies support the efficacy of the LightStrike technology, and unlike continuous single spectrum UV light generated by mercury bulbs, the pulsed UV light produced by LightStrike does not damage expensive materials present in hospitals, hotels and other environments.

“Xenex is the world leader in UV disinfection for healthcare facilities. Our robot is proven to quickly deactivate the virus that causes COVID-19, and as a result, our technology has been embraced by many other industries impacted by the pandemic. The demand for our technology has necessitated our rapid expansion plans. We are doubling the size of our manufacturing capacity in San Antonio and we are working with Astronics to help us manufacture robots so that we can deliver our technology without delay. It is unfortunate we are seeing another spike of SARS-CoV-2 related illnesses, but we are committed to being ready to help those in healthcare and beyond destroy this virus and other pathogens lurking on surfaces. We chose Astronics because we value their work ethic, manufacturing capabilities, and the ability to observe our patents and protect our trade secrets,” said Morris Miller, CEO of Xenex.

