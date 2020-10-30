Magellan Rx Achieves URAC Reaccreditation

“These accreditations underscore Magellan Rx’s commitment to excellence in administering health utilization management and specialty pharmacy benefits for our customers, in accordance with industry best practices and standards, and with a focus on the members we support,” said Mostafa Kamal, chief executive officer of Magellan Rx Management. “Our expert clinicians and experienced operational teams dedicate themselves daily to delivering high quality services that help members live healthy, vibrant lives.”

Magellan Health, Inc . (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that Magellan Rx , the pharmacy benefits management division of the company, has earned two re-accreditations from URAC demonstrating the highest level of commitment to quality healthcare.

Health Utilization Management

Magellan Rx Management provides utilization management for medical pharmacy, as well as for the MRx Navigate utilization management programs. This includes ensuring medical necessity for inpatient admissions, outpatient procedures/services, and prescription drug reviews for therapies including oncology/hematology, rheumatology, and auto-immune medications.

“Appropriateness and efficiency are words to live by in meeting new value-based goals for population health. Magellan Rx Management’s URAC accreditation shows an ability to abide by the gold standard when it comes to performing Health Utilization Management functions,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “URAC’s utilization management accreditation standards promote an evidence-based and reasonable review of services that respect both patients and providers.”

Specialty Pharmacy Distribution

Magellan Rx Pharmacy teams deliver medications directly to provider offices or member’s home. Through a high-touch, high-tech clinical model, specialty pharmacists and the MRx Cares program optimize adherence, and improve patient outcomes through monitoring, on-demand educational videos, texting capabilities, and video calls.

“It’s necessary for specialty pharmacies to provide a higher level of treatment for patients so desired outcomes are achieved. Magellan Rx Pharmacy shows a dedication to patient education and safety through the recognition of quality it received with URAC’s independent accreditation,” said Dr. Griffin. “With URAC accreditation, people know that Magellan Rx Pharmacy strives to adhere to industry best practices.”

About Magellan Rx Management: Magellan Rx Management, a division of Magellan Health, Inc., is a next-generation pharmacy organization that is shaping the future of pharmacy by delivering meaningful solutions to the people we serve. As pioneers in specialty drug management, industry leaders in Medicaid pharmacy programs and disruptors in pharmacy benefit management, we partner with our customers and members to deliver a best-in-class healthcare experience.

About Magellan Rx Pharmacy: Magellan Rx Pharmacy, is a specialty pharmacy that leverages a highly sophisticated, integrated drug distribution system to help members maintain their drug regimen, manage their complex conditions and improve overall quality of life.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

About URAC: Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement, and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

(MGLN-GEN)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005148/en/