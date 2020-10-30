 

Magellan Rx Achieves URAC Reaccreditation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 11:30  |  43   |   |   

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that Magellan Rx , the pharmacy benefits management division of the company, has earned two re-accreditations from URAC demonstrating the highest level of commitment to quality healthcare.

“These accreditations underscore Magellan Rx’s commitment to excellence in administering health utilization management and specialty pharmacy benefits for our customers, in accordance with industry best practices and standards, and with a focus on the members we support,” said Mostafa Kamal, chief executive officer of Magellan Rx Management. “Our expert clinicians and experienced operational teams dedicate themselves daily to delivering high quality services that help members live healthy, vibrant lives.”

Health Utilization Management

Magellan Rx Management provides utilization management for medical pharmacy, as well as for the MRx Navigate utilization management programs. This includes ensuring medical necessity for inpatient admissions, outpatient procedures/services, and prescription drug reviews for therapies including oncology/hematology, rheumatology, and auto-immune medications.

“Appropriateness and efficiency are words to live by in meeting new value-based goals for population health. Magellan Rx Management’s URAC accreditation shows an ability to abide by the gold standard when it comes to performing Health Utilization Management functions,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “URAC’s utilization management accreditation standards promote an evidence-based and reasonable review of services that respect both patients and providers.”

Specialty Pharmacy Distribution

Magellan Rx Pharmacy teams deliver medications directly to provider offices or member’s home. Through a high-touch, high-tech clinical model, specialty pharmacists and the MRx Cares program optimize adherence, and improve patient outcomes through monitoring, on-demand educational videos, texting capabilities, and video calls.

“It’s necessary for specialty pharmacies to provide a higher level of treatment for patients so desired outcomes are achieved. Magellan Rx Pharmacy shows a dedication to patient education and safety through the recognition of quality it received with URAC’s independent accreditation,” said Dr. Griffin. “With URAC accreditation, people know that Magellan Rx Pharmacy strives to adhere to industry best practices.”

About Magellan Rx Management: Magellan Rx Management, a division of Magellan Health, Inc., is a next-generation pharmacy organization that is shaping the future of pharmacy by delivering meaningful solutions to the people we serve. As pioneers in specialty drug management, industry leaders in Medicaid pharmacy programs and disruptors in pharmacy benefit management, we partner with our customers and members to deliver a best-in-class healthcare experience.

About Magellan Rx Pharmacy: Magellan Rx Pharmacy, is a specialty pharmacy that leverages a highly sophisticated, integrated drug distribution system to help members maintain their drug regimen, manage their complex conditions and improve overall quality of life.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

About URAC: Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement, and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

(MGLN-GEN)

Magellan Health Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Wipro and IBM strengthen relationship; announce the expansion of IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice
BALYO Announces Its Sales Revenue to September 30, 2020 at €6.4 Million Up +17%
Activision Blizzard Announces Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
XPeng Unveils Cutting Edge Features at 2020 Tech Day
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Magellan Health Reschedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
29.10.20
Magellan Health Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
22.10.20
Magellan Health Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
01.10.20
Magellan Healthcare Provides Resources During National Depression and Mental Health Awareness and Screening Month