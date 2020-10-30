lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, Innovation, and Diversity & Inclusion

To support and accelerate lululemon’s recently announced Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action (IDEA) efforts, the Company also announced that Stacia Jones will become Vice President, Global Head of IDEA to drive these strategies forward.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced several leadership appointments, including Company veteran Celeste Burgoyne becoming the first executive to serve at the President level in her role leading the Americas and Global Guest Innovation teams. The Company also announced the hire of longtime adidas executive André Maestrini to serve as EVP, International and lead the Company’s international expansion. These appointments will allow lululemon to continue to make progress against its Power of Three growth strategy.

“I am excited to announce these senior leadership appointments, which will enable us to continue to drive our business forward and further strengthen lululemon’s leadership team,” said CEO Calvin McDonald. “Celeste has been instrumental in lululemon’s growth, and from her first day with our company almost 15 years ago, she has made tangible contributions to our culture and our business that have helped us become the lululemon we are today.”

Mr. McDonald continued, “We are also thrilled to welcome both André Maestrini and Stacia Jones to lululemon. André is an experienced global leader with an established record of success, who will enable us to build upon our momentum and drive our international expansion in key markets including China, as well as the broader APAC and EMEA regions. Stacia is a dynamic leader with demonstrated success helping retail organizations diversify and grow, and she’ll enable us to deliver on our commitments related to inclusion, diversity and equity.”

Burgoyne and Maestrini will report to McDonald. Jones will work directly with the IDEA Senior Leadership Team Steering Committee, and will report to Susan Gelinas, lululemon’s Senior Vice President of People and Culture.

Biographies

Celeste Burgoyne

President, Americas and Global Guest Innovation

Celeste Burgoyne oversees all channel and guest facing aspects of the North American business, including stores and e-commerce. In addition, she is responsible for leading and incubating guest innovation for lululemon globally. Celeste joined lululemon in 2006 to lead U.S. expansion and has since held a series of roles of expanded responsibility, most recently as Executive Vice President, Americas and Global Guest Innovation. Celeste started her career with Abercrombie & Fitch, where she held various leadership positions during her 10 years with the company.