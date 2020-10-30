 

Sonic Automotive Bolsters eCommerce Team with Former Hertz and Belk Executives, Promotes Key Executive to Lead Expansion of Omni-Channel Platform

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced the addition of two industry leaders to its growing eCommerce team. Steve Wittman has joined as the Company’s first Chief Digital Retail Officer and Stephen Conrad has joined as the new Vice President of eCommerce. Additionally, Sonic has appointed Marti Eulberg as Chief Creative Officer, previously the Company’s Director of Brand Management.

Wittman comes to Sonic with a strong background in marketing, most recently serving as Vice President of Global eCommerce at Hertz. He was previously at Procter & Gamble, where he served as Associate Brand Director. Wittman will report to Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive President, Jeff Dyke. As Sonic’s first Chief Digital Retail Officer, he will work closely with the executive leadership team, in addition to Retail Strategy, Brand Management, and Business Technology teammates, to drive the expansion of the Company’s online retailing platform.

“Sonic has already built an incredibly diversified automotive business with an entrepreneurial spirit and openness to new ideas,” said Steve Wittman, Chief Digital Retail Officer. “I’m looking forward to working with the Sonic and EchoPark leadership teams to expand our online retail presence and deliver a best-in-class digital customer experience.”

Conrad joins Sonic Automotive as Vice President of eCommerce with an extensive background in project and product management, user experience design, analytics, and site optimization. Prior to joining Sonic, he served as Director of eCommerce Digital Experience and Site Operations for Belk, Inc. Conrad is also a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served the United States in Operation Iraqi Freedom as an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician. Conrad will report to Wittman and work closely with the Company's operations and technology teams and vendor partners to execute on Sonic’s online retailing strategy.

“I look forward to bringing my online retail experience to Sonic and EchoPark,” said Stephen Conrad, Vice President of eCommerce. “Sonic and EchoPark are building an unbelievable team as the Company embarks on this new and innovative chapter. It’s an honor to be a part of a team that is deeply committed to expanding the reach of its innovative customer solutions.”

