O2Micro Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter ending September 30th, 2020:

O2Micro reported third quarter 2020 revenue of $22.2 million. Revenue was up 39% from the same quarter in the previous year. The gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 was 51.8%, which was up from 51.4% in the same quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, the company recorded total GAAP operating expenses of $8.4 million and was down from $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The GAAP operating margins for the third quarter of 2020 was 14% showing significant improvement compared to (6.9%) in the third quarter of 2019. The Company reported 2020 Q3 GAAP net income of $2.9 million, or $0.10 per fully diluted ADS, compared to a GAAP net loss of $200,000, or $(0.01) per ADS in the comparable quarter of 2019.

Supplementary Data:

The Company ended the third quarter of 2020 with $40.8 million in unrestricted cash and short-term investments or $1.51 per outstanding ADS, along with 298 employees worldwide of which 166 are engineers.

Management Commentary:

"O2Micro turned profitable in Q3 with a healthy 15% net profit margin (non-GAAP) compared to -3.4% net profit margin (non-GAAP) in the same quarter last year as we continued to benefit from the market growth of our next generation Battery Management and Intelligent Lighting products. We have seen strong demand from more Top Tier and OEM manufacturers choosing O2Micro Integrated circuits inside their products ranging from TV's and Monitors, cordless tools and appliances, to solutions for personal transportation such as e-bikes and scooters, while at the same time we continue to manage operational costs,” said Sterling Du, O2Micro’s Chairman and CEO. “We are optimistic that our business fundamentals are leading O2Micro into sustainable long-term profitability.”

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME follows conference call information below

About O2Micro:

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Consumer, Industrial and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting, Battery Management and Power Management. The Company maintains offices worldwide. Additional Company and product information can be found on the Company website at www.o2micro.com.

O2Micro, the O2Micro logo, and combinations thereof are registered trademarks of O2Micro. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Statements made in this release that are not historical, including statements regarding O2Micro or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal Securities Laws. Such statements involve risks, speculation and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in these statements or from management's current views and expectations. Risks and uncertainties in this release may include, without limitation, any one or combination of the following: the effect of competitive and economic factors; real property value fluctuations and market demand; legal changes in any relevant rules and regulations pertaining to O2Micro's business; changes in technology and industry standards, and O2Micro's reaction to those factors; consumer and business buying decisions with respect to our customers' products incorporating O2Micro's products; continued competitive pressures in the marketplace; the ability of O2Micro to deliver to the marketplace, and stimulate customer demand therein, for new products and technological innovations on a timely basis; the effect that product introductions and transitions, changes in product pricing or mix, and/or increases in component costs could have on O2Micro's gross margins; the inventory risk associated with O2Micro's need to order, or commit to order, product components and product capacity in advance of forecast customer orders; the continued availability of acceptable terms of certain components and services essential to O2Micro's business which are currently obtained by the Company from sole or limited sources; the effect that O2Micro's dependency on manufacturing and logistics services provided by third parties may have on the quality, quantity, availability or cost of products manufactured or services rendered; risks associated with O2Micro's international operations; the potential impact of a finding that O2Micro has infringed on the intellectual property rights of others, or that any third party may have infringed on O2Micro's intellectual property that may negatively affect O2Micro's business; O2Micro's legal classifications with governmental and regulatory agencies; O2Micro's dependency on the performance of distributors, carriers, independent sales representatives, and other resellers of O2Micro's products; the effect that product and service quality problems could have on O2Micro's sales ability and operating profits; the ability of O2Micro to deliver its products in a timely fashion to its customers, and the possible negative ramifications if such is not possible; the continued service and availability of key executives and employees; war, terrorism, public health issues, natural disasters, and other circumstances that could disrupt supply, delivery, or demand of products; and unfavorable results of other legal proceedings. Actual results may differ materially due to numerous risk factors. Such risk factors are more fully enumerated in O2Micro's 20-F Annual Filings, Annual Report(s), 6-K's, the Form F-1 filed in connection with the Company's initial public offering in August 2000, information posted on our website at www.o2micro.com, and other documents filed with the SEC, NASDAQ or any other public agency from time to time. The statements herein are based on dated information on the dates mentioned herein, which is subject to change. O2Micro assumes no obligation to update or revise the information provided on today, or any other forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other information that may arise. This information only speaks to the respective dates mentioned in said information.

O 2 MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING REVENUES $ 22,235 $ 16,033 $ 55,100 $ 43,067 COST OF REVENUES 10,713 7,792 26,634 21,233 GROSS PROFIT 11,522 8,241 28,466 21,834 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development (1) 4,072 4,727 13,238 14,683 Selling, general and administrative (1) 4,333 4,623 13,357 14,458 Total Operating Expenses 8,405 9,350 26,595 29,141 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 3,117 (1,109 ) 1,871 (7,307 ) NON-OPERATING INCOME Interest income 92 163 436 327 Net (loss) gain recognized on long-term investments (171 ) 715 (212 ) 543 Foreign exchange (loss) gain – net (124 ) 1 (184 ) (83 ) Other – net 271 362 581 615 Total Non-operating Income 68 1,241 621 1,402 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX 3,185 132 2,492 (5,905 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE 255 332 722 921 NET INCOME (LOSS) 2,930 (200 ) 1,770 (6,826 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation adjustments 576 (308 ) 494 (441 ) Unrealized pension gain - 1 1 4 Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 576 (307 ) 495 (437 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 3,506 $ (507 ) $ 2,265 $ (7,263 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER ADS Basic $ 0.11 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.26 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.26 ) ADS UNITS USED IN EARNINGS (LOSS) PER ADS CALCULATION: Basic (in thousands) 27,040 26,347 26,917 26,332 Diluted (in thousands) 28,896 26,347 28,078 26,332 (1) INCLUDES STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION CHARGE AS FOLLOWS: Research and development $ 66 $ 68 $ 213 $ 204 Selling, general and administrative $ 260 $ 305 $ 837 $ 880

O 2 MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Share Amounts)

September 30, December 31,

2020 2019 ASSETS (Unaudited)

(Audited)

CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,032 $ 10,696 Restricted cash 36 35 Short-term investments 29,732 35,693 Accounts receivable – net 16,797 10,335 Inventories 12,919 8,796 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,666 1,295 Total Current Assets 72,182 66,850 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 2,507 4,172 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – NET (1) 15,888 15,551 OTHER ASSETS 4,975 2,426 TOTAL ASSETS $ 95,552 $ 88,999 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Notes and accounts payable $ 7,935 $ 4,867 Income tax payable 421 611 Lease liabilities 692 827 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,414 4,839 Total Current Liabilities 14,462 11,144 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Accrued pension liabilities 191 214 Deferred income tax liabilities 689 589 Lease liabilities 1,772 1,932 Other liabilities 67 65 Total Other Long-Term Liabilities 2,719 2,800 Total Liabilities 17,181 13,944 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preference shares at $0.00002 par value per share Authorized – 250,000,000 shares - - Ordinary shares at $0.00002 par value per share Authorized – 4,750,000,000 shares Issued – 1,669,036,600 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 Outstanding – 1,352,508,950 and 1,314,798,600 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 33 33 Additional paid-in capital 143,213 143,484 Accumulated deficits (51,101 ) (51,773 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,149 4,654 Treasury stock – 316,527,650 and 354,238,000 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (18,923 ) (21,343 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 78,371 75,055 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 95,552 $ 88,999 (1) Property and equipment- net includes right-of-used assets under operating lease of $2,419 as of September 30, 2020.

