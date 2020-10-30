 

Houston Wire & Cable Company Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 12:42  |  43   |   |   

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Wire & Cable Company (Nasdaq:HWCC) announced today that the company will release Third Quarter 2020 results after market close on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

As previously announced, the company has discontinued the practice of hosting quarterly earnings calls.

About the Company
With 45 years’ experience in the industry, Houston Wire & Cable Company, an industrial distributor, is a large provider of products in the U.S market. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company has sales and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States.

Standard stock items available for immediate delivery include continuous and interlocked armor cable; instrumentation cable; medium voltage cable; high temperature wire; portable cord; power cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable; private branded products, including LifeGuard, a low-smoke, zero-halogen cable; mechanical wire and cable and related hardware, including wire rope, lifting products and synthetic rope and slings; corrosion resistant fasteners, hose clamps, and rivets.

Comprehensive value-added services include same-day shipping, knowledgeable sales staff, inventory management programs, just-in-time delivery, logistics support, customized online ordering capabilities and 24/7/365 service. 

CONTACT: CONTACT: 
Kayla Draper 
Investor Relations Coordinator & Assistant to the CEO 
Direct: 713.609.2227 
Fax: 713.609.2168 
kdraper@houwire.com

Houston Wire & Cable Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
UBISOFT REPORTS FIRST-HALF 2020-21 EARNINGS FIGURES
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
Trinity Biotech plc to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...