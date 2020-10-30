Inscape Announces Sale of Shares by Bhayana Management

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bhayana Management Ltd. ("Bhayana"), a company controlled indirectly by Madan Bhayana, today converted 3,345,881 Class A Multiple Voting Shares, being all of the issued and outstanding Class A Multiple Voting Shares, into Class B Subordinated Voting Shares on a one-for-one-basis (the “Conversion”). The Class B Subordinated Voting Shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange. (TMX: symbol INQ)



After the Conversion, Bhayana together with its affiliates held 6,886,981 Class B Subordinated Voting Shares or 47.9% percent of the issued and outstanding Class B Subordinated Voting Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Conversion was completed by Mr. Bhayana for liquidity reasons in order to dispose of his entire interest in Inscape Corporation pursuant to a purchase agreement, as further disclosed in the press release issued by Bhayana on October 30, 2020.