 

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. Conference Call Notification 2020 Third Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 23:02  |  17   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX – SWP) ("Swiss Water" or "the Company") announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time). The call can be accessed by dialing: 1-844-602-0380 (toll free) or 1-862-298-0970 (international) approximately five minutes before the call and providing the Company name.

A replay will be available through November 20, 2020 at 1-877-481-4010 (toll free) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) passcode: 38572.

The financial results will be released on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after markets close.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Swiss Water’s mission is to produce amazing coffee without caffeine. To do that, it employs the proprietary Swiss Water Process to decaffeinate green coffee, leveraging advanced scientific systems and controls to produce coffee that is 99.9% caffeine free. The Swiss Water Process is a chemical-free water process for coffee decaffeination and is certified organic by the Organic Crop Improvement Association.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator which employs the proprietary SWISS WATER Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions, a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in the cities of Burnaby and Delta, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
Phone: 604.420.4050
Email: investor-relations@swisswater.com
Website: investor.swisswater.com


