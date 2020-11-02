 

PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 08:05  |  57   |   |   

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) (“PerkinElmer”) and Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) (“Horizon”) are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended all cash offer whereby PerkinElmer will acquire Horizon for approximately $383 million (£296 million). The transaction has a total enterprise value of approximately $368 million (£284 million), is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions.

With this investment, PerkinElmer will expand its portfolio of leading, automated life sciences discovery and applied genomics solutions to include gene editing and gene modulation tools. The acquisition will enable PerkinElmer to better partner with academic and pharma/biopharma scientists to help meet today’s research challenges. It will also provide an opportunity to provide important tools for exploring next generation cell engineering and customized cell lines for relevant biological models – important for the future of precision medicine.

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Horizon is a leading provider of CRISPR and RNAi reagents, cell models, cell engineering and base editing offerings which help scientists better understand gene function, genetic disease drivers and biotherapeutics delivery. Horizon has approximately 400 employees across multiple countries, including the UK, the US and Japan and reported revenue from continuing operations of $75.5 million (£58.3 million) in 2019.

PerkinElmer’s discovery and applied genomics solutions feature a range of immunoassay platforms, high content screening (HCS) and in vivo imaging, along with microfluidics, robotic liquid handling technologies and next-generation sequencing library preparation kits.

Unifying PerkinElmer’s and Horizon’s complementary offerings across the genotypic and phenotypic approaches for drug discovery and development will help researchers accelerate decision making with better information, automated workflows and greater quality and control over data.

Commenting on the agreement, Prahlad Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, PerkinElmer said, “One of the key fundamentals for molecular research and drug discovery is being able to knock down a gene or function and explore the results to discover actionable insights and new clinical trial candidates faster. We’re excited to team up with Horizon to not only add CRISPR and RNAi capabilities into our existing portfolio, but also to leverage our combined life sciences screening and applied genomics solutions to help propel the next phase of cell and gene research for precision medicine. PerkinElmer leads with science and creates total solutions to bring today’s leading innovations together for our customers, while also working at the cutting edge of what’s next. Today’s announcement delivers on both of these fronts.”

Seite 1 von 4
PerkinElmer Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Cubic and Sqills Continue Modernization Efforts for Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail
Navya Announces Governance Evolution
Lagardère Finalises the Sale of Lagardère Studios to Mediawan
Sam Whittaker Re-joins Lazard Financial Advisory as a Managing Director
Mediawan Completes the Acquisition of Lagardère Studios
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
PerkinElmer COVID-19 Test Kit Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Sample Pooling
28.10.20
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
26.10.20
PerkinElmer erhält CE-Kennzeichnung für auf Atemwegsinfektionen, einschließlich COVID-19, ausgerichtetes Multi-Analyt-Panel
26.10.20
PerkinElmer Receives CE Mark for Multi-analyte Respiratory Panel Including COVID-19
22.10.20
PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
20.10.20
PerkinElmer Immunoassay Helps NIH NCATS Team Identify Therapeutic Compounds Capable of Disrupting the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein/ACE2 Interaction
12.10.20
PerkinElmer Updates Third Quarter Outlook; To Hold Earnings Call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020