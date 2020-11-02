 

Horizon Therapeutics plc Names Karin Rosén, M.D., Ph.D. Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 12:58  |  52   |   |   

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that Karin Rosén, M.D., Ph.D., has joined the company as executive vice president, research and development and chief scientific officer, reporting directly to Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005247/en/

Karin Rosén, M.D., Ph.D. (Photo: Business Wire)

Karin Rosén, M.D., Ph.D. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to welcome Karin to Horizon during this transformative time in our company’s growth,” said Walbert. “We have made significant progress during the last three years in building a strong R&D organization and a diversified pipeline. We are confident that Karin’s ability to build and lead cross-functional teams, clinical development experience and therapeutic area expertise, will contribute to solidifying our position as a leading rare disease biopharmaceutical company.”

Dr. Rosén is an accomplished life sciences executive and physician with nearly three decades of experience that includes directing biologic clinical research and development and building, leading and successfully launching multiple novel medicines in the United States and globally. Prior to Horizon, she was senior vice president, U.S. medical affairs at GlaxoSmithKline, where she led a team of more than 300 physicians and medical professionals in disease areas including immunology, respiratory and inflammation.

“I have focused my entire career on collaborating with diverse teams to address complex scientific problems that result in treatments for patients in need,” said Dr. Rosén. “There is much work to be done in the research and development of medicines for rare diseases and I applaud Horizon’s continued commitment to this space. The company’s evolution during the last decade to bring therapies to the most underserved communities is inspiring and I look forward to leading this accomplished R&D organization.”

Prior to GlaxoSmithKline, Dr. Rosén was senior vice president, U.S. and global medical affairs at Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. as well as a member of the clinical development leadership team working on the Phase 2b-3/4 clinical programs and U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency filing strategies. Prior to Aimmune, Dr. Rosén was therapeutic area head, immunology, at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. During her tenure at Genentech, she also served as lead medical director responsible for developing Phase 2-3 clinical programs for multiple biologics in the areas of immunology, respiratory, allergy and dermatology.

Dr. Rosén received her medical degree and doctorate from Lund University in Lund, Sweden.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Horizon Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Ambarella Introduces CV28M SoC With CVflow to Enable New Categories of Intelligent Sensing Devices
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Horizon Therapeutics plc Reports Record Third-Quarter 2020 Results; Increases TEPEZZA Full-Year Net Sales Guidance to Greater Than $800 Million; Increases Full-Year 2020 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
30.10.20
Chicago Tribune Names Horizon Therapeutics a 2020 Top Workplace for the Sixth Consecutive Year
30.10.20
New TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Data to Be Presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Annual Meeting
29.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Initiates Clinical Trial to Assess Shorter Infusion Duration for KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) Concomitantly Used with Methotrexate to Treat Uncontrolled Gout
26.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of the Most Innovative Companies by Crain’s Chicago Business
23.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of the Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
22.10.20
New Data Offers Insights on Treatment with KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) Among Kidney Transplant Patients for the Management of Uncontrolled Gout
20.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Selected as a Winner of the Chicago Innovation Award
16.10.20
FORTUNE and Great Place to Work Name Horizon Therapeutics plc to Best Medium Workplaces List for Fifth Consecutive Year
14.10.20
TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Data from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluate Longer-Term Responses in People Living with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)