Horizon Therapeutics plc Names Karin Rosén, M.D., Ph.D. Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer

Karin Rosén, M.D., Ph.D. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to welcome Karin to Horizon during this transformative time in our company’s growth,” said Walbert. “We have made significant progress during the last three years in building a strong R&D organization and a diversified pipeline. We are confident that Karin’s ability to build and lead cross-functional teams, clinical development experience and therapeutic area expertise, will contribute to solidifying our position as a leading rare disease biopharmaceutical company.”

Dr. Rosén is an accomplished life sciences executive and physician with nearly three decades of experience that includes directing biologic clinical research and development and building, leading and successfully launching multiple novel medicines in the United States and globally. Prior to Horizon, she was senior vice president, U.S. medical affairs at GlaxoSmithKline, where she led a team of more than 300 physicians and medical professionals in disease areas including immunology, respiratory and inflammation.

“I have focused my entire career on collaborating with diverse teams to address complex scientific problems that result in treatments for patients in need,” said Dr. Rosén. “There is much work to be done in the research and development of medicines for rare diseases and I applaud Horizon’s continued commitment to this space. The company’s evolution during the last decade to bring therapies to the most underserved communities is inspiring and I look forward to leading this accomplished R&D organization.”

Prior to GlaxoSmithKline, Dr. Rosén was senior vice president, U.S. and global medical affairs at Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. as well as a member of the clinical development leadership team working on the Phase 2b-3/4 clinical programs and U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency filing strategies. Prior to Aimmune, Dr. Rosén was therapeutic area head, immunology, at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. During her tenure at Genentech, she also served as lead medical director responsible for developing Phase 2-3 clinical programs for multiple biologics in the areas of immunology, respiratory, allergy and dermatology.

Dr. Rosén received her medical degree and doctorate from Lund University in Lund, Sweden.

About Horizon

