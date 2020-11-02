 

Hill International Wins the Design-Build Institute of America’s 2020 Project of the Year and Best in Design - Architecture Awards for the Spokane Riverfront Park U.S. Pavilion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

PHILADELPHIA and SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL) (Hill), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that the Spokane Riverfront Park U.S. Pavilion project has won the Design-Build Institute of America’s (DBIA) 2020 Project of the Year and Best in Design — Architecture Awards. DBIA presented the awards at their virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, October 29. Hill provided owner’s representative services for the Pavilion, which was delivered using the Progressive Design-Build method.

The Pavilion was originally constructed for the 1974 World’s Fair. The project reimagined the iconic public performance and park space centered around a 150-feet-tall angled mast as the capstone for the wider Riverfront Park program. The completed Pavilion includes several “wow” factors to draw people to the park and offer them unique experiences. These factors include color-changing LED light blades attached to the Pavilion’s mast cables, the Elevated Experience (which provides visitors a high vantage point where they can survey the entire Riverfront Park), and dramatic fabric shade sails.

“It was an exceptional experience managing the design-build process for this once-in-a-lifetime project,” says Hill Vice President Matthew Walker, AIA, CCM, DBIA, who served as the Hill team’s Project Manager. “We achieved the client’s goals for this iconic structure thanks to the collaborative nature of the progressive design-build delivery method. Early contractor and specialty subcontractor involvement and a nimble design-build team combined to accommodate numerous program changes during construction, which was key to the project’s success.”

Hill Construction Manager Lorraine Mead, PE, LEED AP, DBIA, concurred with Walker. “Progressive design-build was key to making this project happen as the client envisioned. There were many stakeholders and many moving parts, but the commitment of the entire team to the project and the delivery method kept everything together,” said Mead.  

Prior to receiving the awards, the U.S. Pavilion also earned a DBIA National Award of Merit, Civic Assembly, as well as a 2020 National Achievement Award and 2020 Project of the Year Award from the Construction Management Association of America and the Landscape/Urban Development Best Project from Engineering News-Record (ENR) Northwest.

“I can’t say enough about the Pavilion project and about Matt and his team’s work for the Spokane Parks and Recreation Department,” says Raouf Ghali, Hill International’s Chief Executive Officer. “Hill has a long history in Spokane working with the City to deliver high-profile public projects, but this project is especially exciting for us. Thank you to the DBIA for this honor and thank you to Matt and the entire Hill team. Well done!”

Seite 1 von 2
Hill International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Hill International Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
19.10.20
Hill International Wins Project of the Year from CMAA and Four Other 2020 CMAA Awards
06.10.20
Hill International to Manage the EGP 5 Billion Landmark Renovation of the Kasr Al-Ainy Hospitals for Cairo University