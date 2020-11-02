 

Streamline Health Expands Reseller Agreement with Allscripts to include eValuator and CDI Solutions

Additional Technologies to Better Manage Middle of Revenue Cycle

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of the eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, today announced it has expanded its reseller agreement with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) to include the Streamline Health eValuator and Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI) solutions.

Since 2017, Allscripts has offered Streamline Health’s Abstracting and Physician Query solutions to its large client base. Earlier this year, Allscripts and Streamline Health revised the MSA to include Streamline Health eValuator and CDI. These additions would enable Allscripts to offer their clients a suite of solutions to optimize the middle of their revenue cycle for greater revenue integrity and financial results. Allscripts’ Go To Market committee reviewed and validated the expanded partnership, providing approval in mid October.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“We are very pleased to expand our relationship with Allscripts to have them offer our eValuator and CDI solutions,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “We believe our focus on optimizing the middle of the revenue cycle for healthcare providers throughout the country makes us a great fit for Allscripts’ clients. The integration of our Abstracting, CDI and eValuator solutions empowers their clients with maximum functionality to optimize coding and documentation accuracy prior to billing. Our solutions work within the provider’s current workflows, thereby minimizing disruption to existing processes. Heathcare providers are seeking better ways to proactively manage their coding accuracy and improve their financial performance, and these technologies can help them do just that.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Company Contact:
Randy Salisbury
SVP, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer
(404) 229-4242
randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net


