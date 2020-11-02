Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Roger Crystal, is scheduled to present its pipeline at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19th, 2020, at 6:45 pm GMT.



Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference taking place November 17-19, 2020. Please contact Jefferies sales representatives to participate in their investor conferences and to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with our management team.