 

AYRO to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Friday, November 6, 2020 and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), an engineer and manufacturer of light-duty, urban, and short-haul electric vehicles (EVs), announces today that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, November 6, before the market open.

Rod Keller, CEO and Curt Smith, CFO will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, November 6, 2020 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session. For those interested in submitting questions prior to the call, please email investors@ayro.com.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-877-270-2148 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6510 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the AYRO, Inc. conference call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ayro201106.html or via the Company’s website at https://ir.ayro.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

The webcast replay will be available until February 6, 2021 and can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10149581.

About AYRO, Inc.

Texas-based AYRO, Inc. designs, engineers, and produces purpose-built electric vehicles (EVs) to enable sustainable fleets. With rapid, customized deployments that meet specific buyer needs, AYRO’s agile EVs are an eco-friendly and cost-saving alternative to gasoline vehicles for microdistribution. Versatile enough for any microdistribution task, AYRO EVs can be found serving food on cutting-edge university campuses, supporting local delivery for restaurants, or moving goods and equipment around government or corporate campuses, hospitals, hotel resorts, sports stadiums, and airports. With a quality-focused, sustainability-minded approach to commercial micromobility, AYRO is spearheading the localized transition to EVs across a variety of market segments and needs.   AYRO innovates with speed, discipline, and agility and was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors, and executives with a passion for creating sustainable urban EV solutions for micro-mobility. For more information, visit www.ayro.com.

For media inquiries: For investor inquiries:
Liz Crumpacker Joseph Delahoussaye III
for AYRO, Inc. for AYRO Inc.
ayro@antennagroup.com investors@ayro.com
   

