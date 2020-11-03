 

Outlook Therapeutics Completes Patient Enrollment of Open-Label Safety Study for ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 14:35  |  66   |   |   
  • Full enrollment of 195 subjects in NORSE THREE achieved in less than one month, significantly ahead of schedule
  • All planned clinical trials for ONS-5010/LYTENAVA BLA for wet AMD now fully enrolled or completed
  • Pivotal data expected in mid-2021 from ongoing, fully enrolled Phase 3 registration trial for ONS-5010 (NORSE TWO) with new BLA filing expected in second half of 2021

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, today announced the completion of patient enrollment for its planned open-label safety study evaluating ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (NORSE THREE). Patient enrollment for the study was completed in less than one month, significantly ahead of the planned four-month enrollment schedule.

The open-label safety study enrolled 195 subjects with a range of retinal diseases for which an anti-VEGF drug is a therapeutic option, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO). Subjects enrolled in the study are receiving three monthly intravitreal (IVT) doses of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. The data from this study will be included in the complete data package to support the planned Biologics License Application (BLA) for wet AMD, on schedule for submission to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second half of 2021.

“I am delighted to see the enthusiasm for ONS-5010 that our clinical trial investigators have shown and their ability to rapidly enroll patients. The expedited manner in which enrollment was completed strengthens our confidence that an FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab represents a significant unmet need in the ophthalmic community,” said Mark Humayun, MD, PhD, Medical Advisor to Outlook Therapeutics.

While unapproved repackaged IV bevacizumab from compounding pharmacies is already widely used in treating retinal diseases, ONS-5010, if approved, will be the first and only on-label ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for the treatment of wet AMD. It will offer a new, approved treatment option for wet-AMD, in the estimated $13 billion global market for anti-VEGF retina therapies.

Seite 1 von 4
Outlook Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Outlook Therapeutics Completes Patient Enrollment of Open-Label Safety Study for ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) Full enrollment of 195 subjects in NORSE THREE achieved in less than one month, significantly ahead of scheduleAll planned clinical trials for ONS-5010/LYTENAVA BLA for wet AMD now fully enrolled or completedPivotal data expected in mid-2021 from …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Nouveau Monde Selected by Canadian and Quebec Governments as Key Partner for the Electrification of ...
ValOre Initiates Multi-faceted Optimization Testwork at Pedra Branca and Receives Preliminary ...
Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
ILA Enters into Binding Letter of Intent for the Purchase of Voxtur Technologies, Brightline Title ...
WISeKey Signed a Term Sheet to Acquire ARAGO
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable
13.10.20
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Supplemental Open-Label Safety Study for ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg)
07.10.20
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual BIO Investor Forum Digital