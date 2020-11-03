 

Gecina Signs an Agreement with the Diaconesses Croix Saint Simon Hospital Group, to Facilitate Access to Housing for Healthcare Workers

Following the announcement of its partnership with AP-HP on October 27, 2020, Gecina (Paris:GFC) is moving forward with its commitments by signing a new agreement with the Diaconesses Croix Saint Simon hospital group to provide housing for healthcare workers in its YouFirst Campus residences.

Gecina has made a commitment to offer 20 rental properties to the Diaconesses Croix Saint Simon hospital group, primarily one-bed furnished apartments, in the YouFirst Campus Paris Montsouris and Paris Bagnolet residences. These residences have excellent transport links and are ideally located to welcome staff from each of the hospital group’s two sites, including nurses who are particularly mobilized in response to the current health crisis.

During the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, Gecina responded to the national solidarity effort aiming to create accommodation for healthcare workers based at or deployed in hospitals across the Paris Region. Gecina, through its YouFirst Campus offering, made available apartments that had been vacated by students.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

www.gecina.fr

