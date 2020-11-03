 

Clairvest Partners With Management Team of F12.net

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 21:07  |  14   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“CVG”) today announced that it, together with Clairvest Equity Partners VI (“CEP VI”) (collectively, “Clairvest”), made a CAD $36 million (CAD $9.7 million from CVG) growth equity investment in F12.net Inc. (“F12”, or the “Company”). Clairvest partnered with the existing management team who will retain the majority of their equity in the business.

F12 is a rapidly expanding leader in managed IT services for Canadian-based small and medium-sized enterprises. F12 distills complex infrastructure, support, cloud, cybersecurity, and software licensing into turnkey service bundles for its clients. This best of breed offering is supported by F12 Connect, a proprietary software tool that delivers a superior client experience relative to the competition. The investment in F12 builds on Clairvest’s 10-year successful investment track record in the IT services industry and represents an exciting opportunity to support the growth strategy of the Company’s entrepreneurial management team.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to back F12’s management group, all of whom will continue to be significant investors in the Company. This is a leadership team with an ownership mentality, a track record of working collaboratively, and experience building a scalable platform. The future is very bright for F12 and we are excited to support an excellent team on their quest to transform how business technology is delivered,” said Mitch Green, Managing Director at Clairvest.

“F12 is about to embark upon an exciting growth trajectory, and we require an active partner who supports our vision. Clairvest brings much more than capital to this deal. They share our enthusiasm towards the future and have a proven track record of helping organizations like ours succeed,” said Alex Webb, CEO and Founder of F12.

F12 is Clairvest’s 60th platform investment and the fourth investment by CEP VI. The Clairvest / CEP VI co-investment pool is capitalized at US$850 million and focuses on equity investments in growth companies.

About Clairvest
Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $2.4 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 55 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Clairvest Contact Information
Maria Shkolnik
Director, Investor Relations and Marketing
Clairvest Group Inc.
Tel: (416) 925-9270 | Fax: (416) 925-5753
marias@clairvest.com


Clairvest Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clairvest Partners With Management Team of F12.net TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“CVG”) today announced that it, together with Clairvest Equity Partners VI (“CEP VI”) (collectively, “Clairvest”), made a CAD $36 million (CAD $9.7 million from CVG) growth …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Clairvest Announces $5.00 per Share Special Dividend and Addition of Anne Mette de Place Filippini to Its Board of Directors