 

Ørsted successfully issues green bonds in Taiwan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 12:03  |  25   |   |   

Today, Ørsted has secured nominal TWD 15 billion of debt financing through the issuance of green senior bonds, to finance its investments in offshore wind in Taiwan. The bonds have been issued in accordance with Ørsted’s Green Finance Framework.

The new unsecured green senior bonds comprise a 7-year TWD 4 billion fixed-rate tranche, a 10-year TWD 3 billion fixed-rate tranche, and a 20-year TWD 8 billion fixed rate tranche. All tranches have settlement on 13 November 2020.

Key details of the TWD 4 billion fixed rate green bond maturing in 2027:

  • Maturity date: 13 November 2027
  • Coupon (fixed until maturity): 0.60 %
  • Price: 100 % of the nominal amount
  • Listing: Taipei Exchange

Key details of the TWD 3 billion fixed rate green bond maturing in 2030:

  • Maturity date: 13 November 2030
  • Coupon (fixed until maturity): 0.70 %
  • Price: 100 % of the nominal amount
  • Listing: Taipei Exchange

Key details of the TWD 8 billion fixed rate green bond maturing in 2040:

  • Maturity date: 13 November 2040
  • Coupon (fixed until maturity): 0.98 %
  • Price: 100 % of the nominal amount
  • Listing: Taipei Exchange

Ørsted CFO Marianne Wiinholt says:
“We’re very pleased with the continued support the Taiwanese investor community have shown Ørsted by supporting our financing of the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a project. This is another important milestone for us, and we’re proud of our contribution to the Taiwanese capital market with our successful issuance of green bonds, which underlines our commitment to Ørsted’s activities in Taiwan.”

Matthias Bausenwein, President of Ørsted Asia Pacific, says:
“Our second green bond transaction in the Taiwanese market demonstrates Ørsted’s deepened collaboration with local financial institutions in creating an active green bond market. It is important for Ørsted to secure a share of our financing from the local markets and we welcome the participation of local financial partners. Together we’re contributing to the long-term development of offshore wind in Taiwan.”

The information in this announcement does not change Ørsted’s financial guidance for the financial year 2020 or the announced expected investment level for 2020.

For further information, please contact:
Media Relations
Ulrik Frøhlke
+45 99 55 95 60

 Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+45 99 55 79 96

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,120 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the group's revenue was DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.


Attachment


Orsted Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ørsted successfully issues green bonds in Taiwan Today, Ørsted has secured nominal TWD 15 billion of debt financing through the issuance of green senior bonds, to finance its investments in offshore wind in Taiwan. The bonds have been issued in accordance with Ørsted’s Green Finance Framework. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
Director/PDMR Shareholding
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02:00 Uhr
Ørsted announces intent to issue green bonds in Taiwan
28.10.20
Interim report for the first nine months of 2020 – Strong financial results. Portfolio transformation completed.
21.10.20
Ørsted to present first nine months results on 28 October

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
9
Orsted - offshore wind farm developer and operator