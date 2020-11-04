 

CARMILA Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 13:18  |  43   |   |   

Regulatory News:

CARMILA (Paris:CARM):

Date

Total number of
issued shares

Number of real voting
rights (excluding
treasury shares)

Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury
shares)*

31 October 2020

142,616,879

142,132,862

142,357,425

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARMILA

French société anonyme with a share capital of €855,701,274
Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola - 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt - France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471

Carmila SAS Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CARMILA Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share Regulatory News: CARMILA (Paris:CARM): Date Total number of issued shares Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 31 October 2020 142,616,879 142,132,862 142,357,425 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ORPEA Group: Teams Fully Mobilised in the Fight Against COVID-19
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
Leading Pipeline Company, Energy Transfer, to Purchase Low-Cost Power from Recurrent Energy’s ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Revance to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Customers Bancorp Announces Plans to Distribute Shares of BM Technologies’ Common Stock Directly ...
Pluto TV Secures Exclusive Rights to Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS & Branded Yu-Gi-Oh! AVOD Channel
Waste Management Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due In 2021
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Statement From the Board of Directors: Appointment of Marie Cheval as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Carmila
23.10.20
Carmila: Financial Information as At 30 September 2020