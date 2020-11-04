CARMILA Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share
CARMILA (Paris:CARM):
|
Date
|
Total number of
Number of real voting
rights (excluding
treasury shares)
Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury
shares)*
31 October 2020
142,616,879
142,132,862
142,357,425
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARMILA
French société anonyme with a share capital of €855,701,274
Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola - 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt - France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471
