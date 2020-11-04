ORYX Gaming Signs Multi-Jurisdictional Distribution Deal with Kaizen Gaming

Kaizen Gaming is the leading GameTech company in Greece and one of the fastest growing in Europe. The agreement covers distribution in the company’s operations in Greece under the Stoiximan brand, as well as Germany, Brazil, Romania and Portugal, where Kaizen Gaming has established strong market positions under its international brand Betano.

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has signed a deal with Kaizen Gaming to supply its RGS content, as well as extensive content available through ORYX Hub in a number of regulated jurisdictions.

Kaizen Gaming’s Q2 financial report showed a 16% increase in revenue YoY to €61.7m, with a decline in sports revenues offset by growth in their casino operations.

ORYX’s content went live in Greece earlier this month and a further rollout of the supplier’s products across the other territories is planned for November and December. As part of the deal, Kaizen will also gain full access to ORYX’s Data Platform and Player Engagement Tools, including free rounds, tournaments and leaderboards.

ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and is compliant, certified or approved in 18 other major jurisdictions.

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming, said: “As we continue our growth strategy, we strive to find strong commercial partners and Stoiximan fits that criteria perfectly with its leading market position in several regions. This partnership will see our content reach a wide player group across regulated markets and we’re very excited about seeing the results of our cooperation.”

Dimos Papadimos, Casino Manager Kaizen Gaming, said: “Providing an optimal experience to our customers along with a wide and exciting product offering is a strength of Kaizen’s. We’re always looking for new and exciting content and ORYX has some of the most diverse and innovative offerings. We’re confident that our collaboration will be of mutual benefit and most of all, will enhance customer value.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is an innovative B2B online gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, it offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as advanced casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, its content aggregator combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant-win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions.

Capitalizing on its current portfolio and through targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

