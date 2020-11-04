 

Alkaline88 #1 Item by Cases Sold at The KeHE National Winter Show

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 15:15  |  67   |   |   

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”) is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. Today, the Company announces that its flagship brand, Alkaline88, achieved #1 item by cases sold at the KeHE Virtual Winter Show held on October 5 – 12, 2020.

“This is the second major KeHE event this year where our brands have done exceptionally well and achieved one of the top performer statuses,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “At the KeHE Winter show, a newly added virtual show this year, interest in our flagship brand Alkaline88 and our A88 Infused flavored waters remained strong. Our team met with some of the leading regional and national retail chains in the natural food industry, including Fresh Garden, Little Giant, Pete’s Fresh, Wayfield, Vitamin Plus, and Nam Dae Mun, to name a few. Buyers booked orders for the upcoming seasonal store resets, which included a pickup in orders of our flavored waters. KeHE has been a great partner since inception, and the reason we do so well at their events is because of the shared commitment to serving customers seeking a national brand with all-natural and high-quality ingredients. With strong partners like KeHE, we remain focused on our journey to becoming one of America’s trusted household brands.”

About KeHE

With its nationwide distribution network, 12,000 customers representing over 30,000 accounts, KeHE provides natural & organic, specialty & fresh products to chain and independent grocery and natural food stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com.

The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

