Alkaline88 #1 Item by Cases Sold at The KeHE National Winter Show

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”) is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. Today, the Company announces that its flagship brand, Alkaline88, achieved #1 item by cases sold at the KeHE Virtual Winter Show held on October 5 – 12, 2020.

“This is the second major KeHE event this year where our brands have done exceptionally well and achieved one of the top performer statuses,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “At the KeHE Winter show, a newly added virtual show this year, interest in our flagship brand Alkaline88 and our A88 Infused flavored waters remained strong. Our team met with some of the leading regional and national retail chains in the natural food industry, including Fresh Garden, Little Giant, Pete’s Fresh, Wayfield, Vitamin Plus, and Nam Dae Mun, to name a few. Buyers booked orders for the upcoming seasonal store resets, which included a pickup in orders of our flavored waters. KeHE has been a great partner since inception, and the reason we do so well at their events is because of the shared commitment to serving customers seeking a national brand with all-natural and high-quality ingredients. With strong partners like KeHE, we remain focused on our journey to becoming one of America’s trusted household brands.”