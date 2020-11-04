 

CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary Presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting and Exposition

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced data in seven patients from two ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials of the investigational CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing therapy CTX001 in severe hemoglobinopathies has been accepted for an oral presentation during the Plenary Scientific Session at the annual ASH Meeting and Exposition, which will take place virtually from December 5-8, 2020. Haydar Frangoul, M.D., Medical Director of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at Sarah Cannon Research Institute, HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Centennial Medical Center, will deliver the presentation on behalf of all the authors on December 6, 2020.

An abstract posted online today includes data from five patients with three months to 15 months of follow-up after CTX001 infusion in the ongoing Phase 1/2 CLIMB-111 trial in transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) and data from two patients with three months and 12 months of follow-up in the ongoing Phase 1/2 CLIMB-121 trial in severe sickle cell disease (SCD). Additional data will be presented at ASH, including longer-duration follow-up data for the patients included in the abstract and data for additional patients with greater than three months of follow-up.

CTX001 is being investigated in these two ongoing clinical trials as a potential one-time curative therapy for patients suffering from TDT and severe SCD.

The accepted abstract is now available on the ASH conference website.

About CTX001
CTX001 is an investigational, autologous, ex vivo CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy that is being evaluated for patients suffering from TDT or severe SCD, in which a patient’s hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin (HbF; hemoglobin F) in red blood cells. HbF is a form of the oxygen-carrying hemoglobin that is naturally present at birth, which then switches to the adult form of hemoglobin. The elevation of HbF by CTX001 has the potential to alleviate transfusion requirements for TDT patients and reduce painful and debilitating sickle crises for SCD patients.

