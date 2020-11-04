 

Genmab Announces Data to be Presented at 2020 ASH Annual Meeting

Copenhagen, Denmark, November 4, 2020

  • More than 40 abstracts on Genmab owned and partnered programs scheduled for presentation at ASH
  • Data from ongoing Phase I/II epcoritamab trial accepted for oral presentation
  • Daratumumab featured in five oral presentations with a total of 37 accepted abstracts, including ISS (Investigator Sponsored Studies) and Market Access abstracts
  • Genmab to host virtual 2020 ASH data review meeting December 8


Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that more than 40 abstracts related to Genmab owned and partnered programs were accepted for presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting taking place virtually December 5-8. Abstracts accepted for presentation include data from the ongoing Phase I/II trial of epcoritamab in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, which will be presented during an oral session of the conference. Accepted abstracts also include pre-clinical data from Genmab’s next generation CD38 antibody, HexaBody-CD38 and updates on multiple daratumumab clinical trials. In addition, data for teclistamab and talquetamab, two of Janssen’s bispecific antibodies created with Genmab’s DuoBody technology platform, were accepted for oral presentations at the conference.

All abstracts are available on the ASH website at www.hematology.org. Details regarding the key abstracts to be presented are included below.

“2020 has been another strong year for Genmab with our proprietary pipeline progressing rapidly. We are very excited to be sharing additional data from our epcoritamab program as an oral presentation at the prestigious ASH conference as well as data from our pre- clinical HexaBody-CD38 program,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. “We are also very pleased to see that, once again, a significant number of daratumumab abstracts were accepted for presentation, as this confirms our confidence in the broad potential of daratumumab.”

Late breaking abstracts are not yet available.

On December 8 at 12:30 PM EST (6:30 PM CET / 5:30 PM GMT) Genmab will hold its virtual 2020 ASH Data Review and present its 2021 Key Priorities. The event will be webcast live on the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p9qfc6km. Details, including the webcast link, can also be found on Genmab’s website, www.genmab.com.

