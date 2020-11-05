 

Šiaulių bankas will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for 3Q of 2020

05.11.2020, 10:00  |  36   |   |   

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

AB Šiaulių bankas invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on the November 10th, 2020 at 4:00 pm (GMT+3). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Donatas Savickas, CFO who will introduce the Bank’s financial results for the 3Q of the year 2020 and recent developments, as well participants questions will be answered. After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until November 9th to Emilija.Ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com.

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link:  https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/964924118418349837. You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Šiaulių bankas website www.sb.lt and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt, +370 5 203 22 00



Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Šiaulių Bankas Group results for 3Q 2020
26.10.20
Notification on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities
15.10.20
Optimization of the Šiaulių Bankas Group Structure