 

Whitestone to Host Prestigious “Coffee and Cars” Event at Market Street at DC Ranch Property in Arizona

Leading Phoenix-Area Property Owner to Host Monthly Luxury Event

“There's a point at 7,000 RPM where everything fades. The machine becomes weightless. It just disappears. All that's left, a body moving through space and time. 7,000 RPM, that's where you meet it. You feel it coming. It creeps up near you, and it asks you a question. The only question that really matters. Who are you?”
                        -Ford vs Ferrari

HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) welcomes Scuderia Southwest and its collection of Ferraris, Fords, Lamborghinis, Bentleys and other rare, exotic and high performance cars to its highly desirable Market Street at DC Ranch location in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Having tested several locations throughout the Phoenix area with smaller events, Scuderia Southwest has chosen to host its monthly Scottsdale Motorsports Gathering at DC Ranch due to its beautifully landscaped open areas, collection of high-end restaurants and merchants, and overall impeccable reputation within the local community.

The monthly Scottsdale Motorsports Gathering will begin this Saturday, November 7th, from 7 am – 10 am Mountain Standard Time, and will be held on the first Saturday of every month going forward. The gathering, which is free for spectators, hosts over 60 member cars and is open to non-member cars for a nominal fee and adherence to the event’s regulations. The event will be held in multiple lots throughout the DC Ranch property, located at 20789 North Pima Road, allowing guests to tour the property and sample coffee, breakfast, and other morning treats provided by the DC Ranch retailers and restaurants.

Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and CEO of Whitestone REIT commented, “We are pleased that Scuderia Southwest, an organization which recognizes high-end quality and performance, sees the value in hosting its monthly event at our premier location. We see this partnership as a win-win as we are always looking for new, creative, and fun ways to drive foot traffic to our properties and help our local entrepreneurial tenant base succeed. The Scottsdale Motorsports Gathering was looking for a desirable venue to showcase their prized automobiles and we are honored to be the venue of choice.”

Mr. Mastandrea concluded, “This event is occurring at the right time, as people have been eager to get back outdoors, specifically in open-aired settings where they can return to appreciating the finer things in life. We look forward to hosting the Scottsdale Motorsports Gathering on a regular basis for a long time to come.”

About Whitestone REIT 
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. 

Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. 

Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

About Scuderia Southwest 
From its beginning in 2001 as a couple of guys getting coffee, to the current monthly gathering drawing hundreds of truly amazing cars, Scuderia Southwest is a group of people who share a common interest in great automobiles. We put on a few car events, organize a few drives, pull a few g's on the track, and even congregate for a good meal. We love all cars but have a particular passion for rare exotic, high performance and collector cars and our activities typically reflect that. From the 1962 250 GTO to the latest 812 Superfast, we are passionate about Ferraris. From the 1972 Miura to the latest Aventador SV, we love Lamborghinis. The Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing and SLS AMG, McLaren 675LT, Shelby Cobra, D & E-type Jags, and Ford GT are just a few of the special cars we keep in our garages. If you're a car guy or gal, come on out and let's share some coffee, cool stories, and tech talk!  For additional information, please visit www.scuderiasouthwest.com .

Investors Contact:
Kevin Reed, Director of Investor Relations
Whitestone REIT
(713) 435-2219
ir@whitestonereit.com

 


