 

Atlas Air Worldwide and Titan Aviation Holdings Announce Financing Facilities with CDPQ, BNP Paribas, and volofin

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) today announced that Titan Aircraft Investments Ltd., a joint venture of its Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc. subsidiary and Bain Capital Credit, has entered into a US$300 million warehouse financing agreement with a subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global institutional investor, and BNP Paribas as joint lead arrangers and lenders. Titan Aircraft Investments has also separately entered into a US$200 million bridge financing agreement with volofin Capital Management being the sole lender and arranger.

The warehouse facility will provide debt capital to finance the acquisition of freighter aircraft leases by Titan Aircraft Investments and the bridge facility will provide debt capital to finance the conversion of passenger aircraft into freighter configuration.

“We are excited to partner with CDPQ, BNP Paribas, and volofin on these key financing facilities,” said Michael T. Steen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan Aviation Holdings and Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “These facilities will enable Titan Aircraft Investments to serve the strong market demand for freighters and airfreight capacity, supported by the rapid expansion of express and e-commerce networks worldwide.”

“By partnering with best-in-class air cargo solutions provider, Titan Aviation, as well as leading aviation lender, BNP Paribas, and investor, Bain Capital Credit, we have the opportunity to leverage our deep knowledge of the evolving transportation and global ecommerce sectors with our capacity to craft innovative financing structures,” said Martin Laguerre, Managing Director, Capital Solutions, CDPQ. “This investment is well aligned with our Capital Solutions strategy to create tailored solutions backed by high-quality assets in great demand by strong counterparties, such as global freight aircraft lessors, and to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns.”

“It has been great to work with the Atlas and Titan teams on this project,” added Stewart Tanner, Senior Managing Director, volofin Capital Management. “volofin has used its extensive market knowledge and experience to create a bespoke and innovative structure to allow Titan the flexibility it needs within the bridge facility to both acquire and convert in-demand aircraft.”

Seite 1 von 3
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atlas Air Worldwide and Titan Aviation Holdings Announce Financing Facilities with CDPQ, BNP Paribas, and volofin PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) today announced that Titan Aircraft Investments Ltd., a joint venture of its Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc. subsidiary and Bain Capital Credit, has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Atlas Air Worldwide Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results
15.10.20
Atlas Air Worldwide to Report Third-Quarter 2020 Results On Thursday, November 5
13.10.20
Cainiao Partners with Atlas Air To Launch Asia to South America Charter Program