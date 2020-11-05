Hanmi Financial Declares Cash Dividend of $0.08 per Share

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common shares for the fourth quarter of $0.08 per share. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2020. Hanmi’s Board of Directors will continue to monitor the Company’s financial performance during the COVID-19 pandemic and will reevaluate quarterly the level of subsequent regular dividends in the future.



About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.