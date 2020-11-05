 

Phunware Partners with Phynd Technologies to Deliver Enhanced Digital Front Door on Mobile

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has partnered with Phynd Technologies, Inc. (“Phynd”) to deploy its digital front door on mobile to leading healthcare organizations in the United States.

Phunware’s digital front door is optimized for mobile on the Company’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform to deliver critical features and capabilities to healthcare providers, all while enabling seamless integrations with everything from electronic health records (EHRs) such as Epic to telehealth providers such as Amwell. This holistic approach eliminates the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions, while simultaneously offering staff, patients and visitors a far more simplistic, cohesive and integrated healthcare experience. Additional capabilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders
  • Real-time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding
  • Multi-site support for disparate locations
  • Beacon Maintenance to ensure optimal MaaS Location Based Services (LBS) performance
  • Epic MyChart integration with Face ID biometric login medical record access
  • Prescription management with E-Visit functionality
  • Mobile bill pay
  • Staff directory
  • Analytics

“You can’t engage what you can’t manage and you can’t manage what you can’t measure, so we’re excited to introduce our mobile solutions for engagement to healthcare providers who rely on Phynd to provide centralized enterprise data management at scale,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Together, Phunware and Phynd can significantly reduce redundant and costly processes, while better managing utilization, driving engagement and improving patient satisfaction and outcomes.”

Phynd 360 is healthcare’s leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) integrated provider data management and search solution, used by 7 of the top 20 hospitals as ranked by US News and World Report. Phynd serves as health systems’ foundation and central hub for organizing all provider data – people, places, and services, including telehealth – supporting EHR optimization, more effective digital front door and streamlined revenue cycle processes.

