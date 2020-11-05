 

HanesBrands Proprietary Surgical Face Mask Receives Authorization by U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 16:35  |  68   |   |   

HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) today announced that a proprietary surgical face mask developed in conjunction with North Carolina State University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and UNC Health has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use by health care professionals as personal protective equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005771/en/

Mike Abbott, director of research and development for HanesBrands, credits the collaboration between the company and its university partners for the quick development of a much-needed mask for health care professionals. (Photo: Business Wire)

The two-ply, single-use surgical mask features a unique fabric developed by NC State’s Nonwovens Institute combined with a fit design created in collaboration with UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State biomedical engineers and UNC Health infection prevention experts.

The Hanes mask uses a duckbill shape for better breathability, a wire nosepiece and foam insert to enhance a contoured fit, and placement of stretchable straps for a secure fit. UNC Health tested the masks to assure they meet FDA particulate filtration standards and OSHA respiratory protection program requirements.

“We are delighted to have this mask added to the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization for surgical masks during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mike Abbott, HanesBrands’ director of research and development. “It is a testament to the ingenuity and collaboration of our university partners and our R&D team to quickly develop a much-needed mask that is high quality, affordable and comfortable for health care professionals.”

The FDA issued its Emergency Use Authorization for surgical masks in response to concerns relating to the insufficient supply and availability of disposable single-use surgical masks that provide a physical barrier to fluids and respiratory droplets.

The use of unique spun-bond fabric developed by the Nonwovens Institute, the world’s first accredited academic program for the field of engineered fabrics, eliminates the need for a third filtration layer for cost efficiency and filtering effectiveness. The spun-bond fabric is composed of two different polymer materials to make a single fiber that has significant strength and bulk that is as effective in filtration as current materials on the market.

