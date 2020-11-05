Nutanix Announces Date and Conference Call Information for First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Nutanix will host a conference call and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-833-227-5841 or 1-647-689-4068 and using the conference ID 3994985. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com .

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended October 31, 2020, after U.S. markets close on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Shortly after the conclusion of the live earnings call, a telephonic replay will be available for one week by calling 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642, and entering the conference ID 3994985. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their private, hybrid and multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

