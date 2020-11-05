 

Americold Realty Trust Announces Acquisition and Development Activity Totaling $575 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 22:10  |  37   |   |   

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that it has acquired South Plainfield, New Jersey-based Hall’s Warehouse Corporation (“Hall’s”) for $480 million. Americold also announced two expansion projects, including a build-to-suit expansion in Arkansas for a top tier customer and an expansion of the Company’s existing Calgary facility, which was acquired earlier in the year with the acquisition of Nova Cold, for $84 million and $11 million, respectively. The acquisition of Hall’s and the expansion projects will be funded with a combination of proceeds from recent equity offerings and debt private placements.

“We are excited to expand our operating footprint in the Northeastern United States and advance two development opportunities, which enhance our ability to serve current and new customers while strengthening our network in North America. Through the Hall’s acquisition, we have acquired a fully integrated portfolio of high-quality facilities located near the Port of Newark. This portfolio complements our growing scale in a key market that is located within one day’s drive of approximately 30% of the population in the United States,” stated Fred Boehler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Americold Realty Trust.

Mr. Boehler continued, “The Russellville, Arkansas highly automated expansion is an opportunity to provide mission critical, long term infrastructure for Conagra Brands, a top tier strategic customer and one of North America's leading branded food companies. With the Calgary expansion project, we will add scale in an existing market that is currently at capacity, helping us realize the embedded growth opportunities that were underwritten at the time of the acquisition of Nova Cold. 2020 has been an important year of growth for our company. Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to ongoing disciplined and profitable growth to create further value for our shareholders and other stakeholders while meeting increasing temperature-controlled storage demand around the world.”

Seite 1 von 4
Americold Realty Trust of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Americold Realty Trust Announces Acquisition and Development Activity Totaling $575 Million Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that it has acquired …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:05 Uhr
Americold Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
14.10.20
Americold Realty Trust Announces Upsize and Pricing of Forward Common Share Offering
13.10.20
Americold Realty Trust Announces Forward Common Share Offering
13.10.20
Americold Realty Trust Announces Strategic Acquisition of Agro Merchants Group for $1.740 Billion
12.10.20
Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call