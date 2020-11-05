 

Nova Leap Health Corp. Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 23:02  |  66   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a 2019 TSX Venture 50 ranked company focused on the home health care industry, is pleased to announce the release of financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise specified.

Nova Leap Third Quarter of 2020

Highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 included the following:

  • The cash balance of $4,686,059 as of September 30, 2020 is the highest reported cash balance in the Company’s history and a 70% increase over the Q2 2020 cash balance of $2,754,087.
  • In August 2020, the Company was approved for Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans in the amount of $1.976 million by a U.S. bank. These loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration under The CARES ACT in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These loans, which bear interest at 1%, are repayable monthly over a five-year period beginning in 2021. If certain conditions are met, the loans may be partially or fully forgiven.
  • Management estimated that the criteria for forgiveness for $1.1 million of the PPP loans had been met by the end of Q3. Management further estimates that by the end of Q4, the criteria for forgiveness on $1.778 million of the PPP loans will be met and anticipates forgiveness on 90% of the total value of the PPP loans.
  • Record operating cash flows of $2,370,159 for Q3 2020 which is a 10.77X increase over Q3 2019 operating cash flows of $201,311 and a 2.97X increase over Q2 2020 operating cash flows of $596,936. Of the Q3 2020 cash flows, $1,975,600 can be attributed to the PPP loans. In the absence of the PPP loans in Q3 and the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy in Q2, Q3 2020 cash flows of $394,559 would have still been the Company’s highest on record and 25.5% higher than the previous record set in Q2 2020.  
  • Q3 2020 revenues of $4,231,326 increased by 6.2% relative to Q2 2020 revenues of $3,983,402 and were 4.4% lower than Q3 2019 revenues of $4,424,350.
    Seite 1 von 5
    Nova Leap Health Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nova Leap Health Corp. Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020 NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a 2019 TSX Venture 50 ranked …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Nova Leap Health Corp. Completes Purchase of Massachusetts Home Care Business
23.10.20
Nova Leap Health Corp. Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Home Care Business in Massachusetts