 

Forum Energy Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 23:52  |  43   |   |   

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) today announced third quarter 2020 revenue of $104 million, a decrease of $10 million from the second quarter 2020. Orders received in the quarter increased by $7 million to $92 million. Net loss for the quarter was $22 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2020. Excluding $12 million, or $0.11 per share of special items, adjusted net loss was $0.30 per diluted share in the third quarter 2020, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.29 per diluted share in the second quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $10 million in the third quarter 2020, an improvement of approximately $2 million from the second quarter 2020.

Special items in the third quarter 2020, on a pre-tax basis, included a $29 million gain on extinguishment of debt resulting from the debt exchange completed in August. This par for par exchange extended Forum's debt maturity date from 2021 to 2025. The $29 million gain reflects the accounting difference between the net carrying value of the 2021 Notes exchanged and the estimated fair value of the 2025 Notes. The gain was partially offset by impairments and restructuring charges of $11 million and $3 million of foreign exchange losses. See Tables 1-3 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

Cris Gaut, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “U.S. rig count and U.S. frac fleet count both declined sharply in the third quarter as compared with the second. However, it appears these measures of activity bottomed in the third quarter and have continued to increase into the fourth quarter. As a result, we believe the third quarter represents an inflection point in U.S. drilling and completion activity, as well as for Forum.

“Forum bookings increased 8% sequentially, driven by orders for our short-cycle completion products and our surface separation production equipment products. Orders for these products rose as our exploration and production and service company customers began to increase spending commitments. Our revenues, however, decreased due to the lower than anticipated activity levels in the quarter. Given the increases in U.S. land activity that have occurred already in the fourth quarter, we expect sequential improvement in both orders and revenue in line with activity.

“Our on-going efforts to size our operations for the current level of market activity continued to improve our earnings and our EBITDA increased sequentially despite lower revenues in the quarter. Accelerating cost reduction efforts allowed us to increase EBITDA despite lower revenue in the third quarter. We have significantly reduced fixed costs and are continuing initiatives to further decrease direct and structural costs to generate positive EBITDA, even at historically low levels of activity.”

“I am pleased with the way our employees have responded to these extremely challenging market conditions and look forward to seeing the strong results Forum will deliver as market conditions continue to improve.”

Segment Results

Drilling & Downhole segment revenue was $43 million and orders were $39 million, a decrease of 8% and 9%, respectively, from the second quarter 2020. Lower demand for drilling products in North America, resulting from the continued steep decline in drilling activity levels in the third quarter of 2020, was the primary driver of these decreases. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $(4) million, down $1 million from the second quarter, resulting primarily from the decline in revenues partially offset by cost reduction actions implemented in the second quarter. Drilling & Downhole operations focus primarily on capital equipment and consumable products for global drilling, well construction, artificial lift and subsea markets.

Completions segment revenue was $20 million, a sequential increase of $2 million, or 11%, as well completions activity began to grow in the third quarter. Orders in the third quarter were $18 million, an increase of $4 million, or 30%, from the second quarter 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $(4) million, up $2 million from the second quarter due to a more favorable revenue mix and continued cost management. The Completions segment designs and manufactures products for the coiled tubing, stimulation and intervention markets.

Production segment revenue was $41 million, a decrease of $8 million, or 16% from the second quarter 2020, due to lower sales of both valves and surface production equipment. Orders in the third quarter were $35 million, a 21% increase sequentially, due to significant orders for well-site production equipment for deliveries throughout 2021 and one large international order for desalination process equipment. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $3 million, an increase of $1 million sequentially, as revenue declines were more than offset by cost reductions from restructuring actions implemented in the second quarter. The Production segment manufactures land well site production equipment, desalination process equipment, and a wide range of valves for upstream, midstream and process industry customers.

Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions and production sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company’s products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products that are consumed in the drilling, well construction, production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Forum is headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing and distribution facilities strategically located around the globe. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.

Forward Looking Statements and Other Legal Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Company, including any statement about the Company's future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, new product development activities, costs and other guidance included in this press release.

These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Among other things, these include the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related repercussions resulting from the negative impact on demand for oil and gas, the volatility of oil and natural gas prices, oilfield development activity levels, the availability of raw materials and specialized equipment, the Company's ability to deliver backlog in a timely fashion, the availability of skilled and qualified labor, competition in the oil and natural gas industry, governmental regulation and taxation of the oil and natural gas industry, the Company's ability to implement new technologies and services, the availability and terms of capital, and uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting the Company's business, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected as described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

Condensed consolidated statements of income (loss)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

(in millions, except per share information)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

Revenue

 

$

103.6

 

 

$

239.3

 

 

$

113.3

 

Cost of sales

 

 

90.5

 

 

 

176.7

 

 

 

100.4

 

Gross profit

 

 

13.1

 

 

 

62.6

 

 

 

12.9

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

46.0

 

 

 

63.5

 

 

 

48.3

 

Transaction expenses

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.2

 

Impairments of goodwill, intangible assets, property and equipment

 

 

3.0

 

 

 

532.3

 

 

 

0.1

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and other

 

 

0.5

 

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

(0.7

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

50.2

 

 

 

596.0

 

 

 

47.9

 

Operating loss

 

 

(37.1

)

 

 

(533.4

)

 

 

(35.0

)

Other expense (income)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

8.5

 

 

 

7.8

 

 

 

6.4

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

(28.7

)

 

 

 

 

 

(36.3

)

Deferred loan costs written off

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

Gain realized on previously held equity investment

 

 

 

 

 

(1.6

)

 

 

 

Foreign exchange losses (gains) and other, net

 

 

3.3

 

 

 

(3.2

)

 

 

0.7

 

Total other (income) expense, net

 

 

(16.6

)

 

 

3.0

 

 

 

(29.1

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(20.5

)

 

 

(536.4

)

 

 

(5.9

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

1.1

 

 

 

(3.4

)

 

 

(0.4

)

Net loss (1)

 

$

(21.6

)

 

$

(533.0

)

 

$

(5.5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

111.6

 

 

 

110.3

 

 

 

111.6

 

Diluted

 

 

111.6

 

 

 

110.3

 

 

 

111.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(4.83

)

 

$

(0.05

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(4.83

)

 

$

(0.05

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Refer to Table 1 for schedule of adjusting items.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

Condensed consolidated statements of income (loss)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 30,

(in millions, except per share information)

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue

 

$

399.5

 

 

$

756.8

 

Cost of sales

 

 

351.4

 

 

 

560.9

 

Gross profit

 

 

48.1

 

 

 

195.9

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

154.5

 

 

 

195.3

 

Transaction expenses

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

1.0

 

Impairments of goodwill, intangible assets, property and equipment

 

 

20.4

 

 

 

532.3

 

Contingent consideration benefit

 

 

 

 

 

(4.6

)

Gain on disposal of assets and other

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

(0.1

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

175.6

 

 

 

723.9

 

Loss from equity investment

 

 

 

 

 

(0.3

)

Operating loss

 

 

(127.5

)

 

 

(528.3

)

Other expense (income)

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

21.6

 

 

 

24.2

 

Foreign exchange gains and other, net

 

 

(1.0

)

 

 

(3.0

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

(72.5

)

 

 

 

Deferred loan costs written off

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

 

Gain realized on previously held equity investment

 

 

 

 

 

(1.6

)

Total other (income) expense, net

 

 

(49.6

)

 

 

19.6

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(77.9

)

 

 

(547.9

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(13.7

)

 

 

6.7

 

Net income (loss) (1)

 

$

(64.2

)

 

$

(554.6

)

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

111.5

 

 

 

110.0

 

Diluted

 

 

111.5

 

 

 

110.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.58

)

 

$

(5.04

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.58

)

 

$

(5.04

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Refer to Table 2 for schedule of adjusting items.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

(in millions of dollars)

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

20.0

 

 

$

57.9

 

Accounts receivable—trade, net

79.8

 

 

154.2

 

Inventories, net

364.7

 

 

414.6

 

Other current assets

41.0

 

 

39.2

 

Total current assets

505.5

 

 

665.9

 

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

120.3

 

 

154.8

 

Operating lease assets

33.9

 

 

48.7

 

Intangible assets, net

247.3

 

 

272.3

 

Other long-term assets

17.0

 

 

18.3

 

Total assets

$

924.0

 

 

$

1,160.0

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

1.3

 

 

$

0.7

 

Other current liabilities

135.9

 

 

196.2

 

Total current liabilities

137.2

 

 

196.9

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

290.0

 

 

398.9

 

Other long-term liabilities

69.5

 

 

78.2

 

Total liabilities

496.7

 

 

674.0

 

Total equity

427.3

 

 

486.0

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

924.0

 

 

$

1,160.0

 

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

Condensed consolidated cash flow information

(Unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in millions of dollars)

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(64.2

)

 

$

(554.6

)

Impairments of goodwill, intangible assets, property and equipment

 

 

20.4

 

 

 

532.3

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

39.1

 

 

 

48.5

 

Impairments of operating lease assets

 

 

14.1

 

 

 

2.2

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

(72.5

)

 

 

 

Other noncash items and changes in working capital

 

 

64.8

 

 

 

47.3

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

1.7

 

 

 

75.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures for property and equipment

 

 

(2.2

)

 

 

(12.6

)

Proceeds from sale of business, property and equipment

 

 

4.2

 

 

 

39.8

 

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

2.0

 

 

 

27.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

Borrowings of debt

 

 

85.0

 

 

 

97.0

 

Repayments of debt

 

 

(113.4

)

 

 

(217.3

)

Bond exchange early participation payment

 

 

(3.5

)

 

 

 

Repurchases of stock

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

(1.1

)

Deferred financing costs

 

 

(9.4

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(41.5

)

 

 

(121.4

)

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

0.2

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

(37.9

)

 

$

(18.3

)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental schedule - Segment information

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Reported

 

As Adjusted (4)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Three months ended

(in millions of dollars)

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

June 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

June 30,
2020

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drilling & Downhole

 

$

43.2

 

 

$

88.3

 

 

$

47.2

 

 

$

43.2

 

 

$

88.3

 

 

$

47.2

 

Completions

 

 

19.6

 

 

 

70.6

 

 

 

17.6

 

 

 

19.6

 

 

 

70.6

 

 

 

17.6

 

Production

 

 

40.8

 

 

 

81.0

 

 

 

48.6

 

 

 

40.8

 

 

 

81.0

 

 

 

48.6

 

Eliminations

 

 

 

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

(0.1

)

Total revenue

 

$

103.6

 

 

$

239.3

 

 

$

113.3

 

 

$

103.6

 

 

$

239.3

 

 

$

113.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drilling & Downhole (1)

 

$

(13.2

)

 

$

4.3

 

 

$

(9.4

)

 

$

(8.4

)

 

$

6.4

 

 

$

(7.8

)

Operating income margin %

 

 

(30.6

)%

 

 

4.9

%

 

 

(19.9

)%

 

 

(19.4

)%

 

 

7.2

%

 

 

(16.5

)%

Completions

 

 

(11.9

)

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

(17.8

)

 

 

(11.4

)

 

 

2.5

 

 

 

(13.2

)

Operating income margin %

 

 

(60.7

)%

 

 

(0.1

)%

 

 

(101.1

)%

 

 

(58.2

)%

 

 

3.5

%

 

 

(75.0

)%

Production

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

(1.1

)

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

3.5

 

 

 

(0.7

)

Operating income margin %

 

 

(0.2

)%

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

(2.3

)%

 

 

1.5

%

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

(1.4

)%

Corporate

 

 

(7.7

)

 

 

(7.4

)

 

 

(7.2

)

 

 

(5.0

)

 

 

(6.5

)

 

 

(5.7

)

Total segment operating income (loss)

 

 

(32.9

)

 

 

(0.9

)

 

 

(35.5

)

 

 

(24.2

)

 

 

5.9

 

 

 

(27.4

)

Other items not in segment operating income (2)

 

 

(4.2

)

 

 

(532.5

)

 

 

0.5

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.7

 

Total operating income (loss)

 

$

(37.1

)

 

$

(533.4

)

 

$

(35.0

)

 

$

(24.1

)

 

$

6.0

 

 

$

(26.7

)

Operating income margin %

 

 

(35.8

)%

 

 

(222.9

)%

 

 

(30.9

)%

 

 

(23.3

)%

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

(23.6

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drilling & Downhole

 

$

(13.0

)

 

$

(181.5

)

 

$

(5.3

)

 

$

(3.8

)

 

$

12.3

 

 

$

(3.2

)

EBITDA Margin %

 

 

(30.1

)%

 

 

(205.5

)%

 

 

(11.2

)%

 

 

(8.8

)%

 

 

13.9

%

 

 

(6.8

)%

Completions

 

 

(5.9

)

 

 

(303.5

)

 

 

(11.9

)

 

 

(4.4

)

 

 

11.6

 

 

 

(6.2

)

EBITDA Margin %

 

 

(30.1

)%

 

 

(429.9

)%

 

 

(67.6

)%

 

 

(22.4

)%

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

(35.2

)%

Production

 

 

(1.1

)

 

 

(19.5

)

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

5.9

 

 

 

2.1

 

EBITDA Margin %

 

 

(2.7

)%

 

 

(24.1

)%

 

 

2.7

%

 

 

6.6

%

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

4.3

%

Corporate

 

 

20.4

 

 

 

(8.3

)

 

 

28.9

 

 

 

(4.2

)

 

 

(4.3

)

 

 

(4.3

)

Total EBITDA

 

$

0.4

 

 

$

(512.8

)

 

$

13.0

 

 

$

(9.7

)

 

$

25.5

 

 

$

(11.6

)

EBITDA Margin %

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

(214.3

)%

 

 

11.5

%

 

 

(9.4

)%

 

 

10.7

%

 

 

(10.2

)%

(1) Includes earnings (loss) from equity investment for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

(2) Includes transaction expenses, gain/(loss) on disposal of assets, and impairments of goodwill, intangible assets, property and equipment.

(3) The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA is useful to the Company's investors because EBITDA is an appropriate measure of evaluating the Company's operating performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the Company's securities and making strategic acquisitions. In addition, EBITDA is a widely used benchmark in the investment community. See the attached separate schedule for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

(4) Refer to Table 1 for schedule of adjusting items.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental schedule - Segment information

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Reported

 

As Adjusted (4)

 

 

Nine months ended

 

Nine months ended

(in millions of dollars)

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drilling & Downhole

 

$

167.0

 

 

$

256.6

 

 

$

167.0

 

 

$

256.6

 

Completions

 

 

88.0

 

 

 

246.8

 

 

 

88.0

 

 

 

246.8

 

Production

 

 

145.0

 

 

 

256.3

 

 

 

145.0

 

 

 

256.3

 

Eliminations

 

 

(0.5

)

 

 

(2.9

)

 

 

(0.5

)

 

 

(2.9

)

Total revenue

 

$

399.5

 

 

$

756.8

 

 

$

399.5

 

 

$

756.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drilling & Downhole (1)

 

$

(26.8

)

 

$

3.2

 

 

$

(15.1

)

 

$

8.8

 

Operating income margin %

 

 

(16.0

)%

 

 

1.2

%

 

 

(9.0

)%

 

 

3.4

%

Completions

 

 

(47.0

)

 

 

9.6

 

 

 

(28.7

)

 

 

13.0

 

Operating income margin %

 

 

(53.4

)%

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

(32.6

)%

 

 

5.3

%

Production

 

 

(9.3

)

 

 

10.2

 

 

 

(2.3

)

 

 

11.8

 

Operating income margin %

 

 

(6.4

)%

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

(1.6

)%

 

 

4.6

%

Corporate

 

 

(23.3

)

 

 

(22.7

)

 

 

(18.4

)

 

 

(20.7

)

Total segment operating income (loss)

 

 

(106.4

)

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

(64.5

)

 

 

12.9

 

Other items not in segment operating income (loss) (2)

 

 

(21.1

)

 

 

(528.6

)

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

0.3

 

Total operating income (loss)

 

$

(127.5

)

 

$

(528.3

)

 

$

(63.7

)

 

$

13.2

 

Operating income margin %

 

 

(31.9

)%

 

 

(69.8

)%

 

 

(15.9

)%

 

 

1.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drilling & Downhole

 

$

(19.3

)

 

$

(171.5

)

 

$

(0.5

)

 

$

26.7

 

EBITDA Margin %

 

 

(11.6

)%

 

 

(66.8

)%

 

 

(3.6

)%

 

 

10.4

%

Completions

 

 

(37.7

)

 

 

(276.6

)

 

 

(6.9

)

 

 

41.7

 

EBITDA Margin %

 

 

(42.8

)%

 

 

(112.1

)%

 

 

(7.8

)%

 

 

16.9

%

Production

 

 

(6.3

)

 

 

(7.8

)

 

 

5.1

 

 

 

18.9

 

EBITDA Margin %

 

 

(4.3

)%

 

 

(3.0

)%

 

 

3.5

%

 

 

7.4

%

Corporate

 

 

46.1

 

 

 

(19.3

)

 

 

(14.5

)

 

 

(13.5

)

Total EBITDA

 

$

(17.2

)

 

$

(475.2

)

 

$

(16.8

)

 

$

73.8

 

EBITDA Margin %

 

 

(4.3

)%

 

 

(62.8

)%

 

 

(4.2

)%

 

 

9.8

%

(1) Includes earnings (loss) from equity investment for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

(2) Includes transaction expenses, gain (loss) on disposal of assets, contingent consideration benefit, and impairments of goodwill, intangible assets, property and equipment.

(3) The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA is useful to the Company's investors because EBITDA is an appropriate measure of evaluating the Company's operating performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the Company's securities and making strategic acquisitions. In addition, EBITDA is a widely used benchmark in the investment community. See the attached separate schedule for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

(4) Refer to Table 2 for schedule of adjusting items.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental schedule - Orders information

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

(in millions of dollars)

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

June 30,
2020

Orders

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drilling & Downhole

 

$

38.7

 

 

$

80.0

 

 

$

42.3

 

Completions

 

 

18.4

 

 

 

64.5

 

 

 

14.2

 

Production

 

 

35.2

 

 

 

55.2

 

 

 

29.1

 

Total orders

 

$

92.3

 

 

$

199.7

 

 

$

85.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drilling & Downhole

 

$

43.2

 

 

$

88.3

 

 

$

47.2

 

Completions

 

 

19.6

 

 

 

70.6

 

 

 

17.6

 

Production

 

 

40.8

 

 

 

81.0

 

 

 

48.6

 

Eliminations

 

 

 

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

(0.1

)

Total revenue

 

$

103.6

 

 

$

239.3

 

 

$

113.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book to bill ratio (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drilling & Downhole

 

 

0.90

 

 

 

0.91

 

 

 

0.90

 

Completions

 

 

0.94

 

 

 

0.91

 

 

 

0.81

 

Production

 

 

0.86

 

 

 

0.68

 

 

 

0.60

 

Total book to bill ratio

 

 

0.89

 

 

 

0.83

 

 

 

0.76

 

(1) The book-to-bill ratio is calculated by dividing the dollar value of orders received in a given period by the revenue earned in that same period. The Company believes that this ratio is useful to investors because it provides an indication of whether the demand for our products, in the markets in which the Company operates, is strengthening or declining. A ratio of greater than one is indicative of improving market demand, while a ratio of less than one would suggest weakening demand. In addition, the Company believes the book-to-bill ratio provides more meaningful insight into future revenues for our business than other measures, such as order backlog, because the majority of the Company's products are activity based consumable items or shorter cycle capital equipment, neither of which are typically ordered by customers far in advance.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information

(Unaudited)

Table 1 - Adjusting items

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

September 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2019

 

June 30, 2020

(in millions, except per share information)

Operating loss

 

EBITDA (1)

 

Net loss

 

Operating income (loss)

 

EBITDA (1)

 

Net income (loss)

 

Operating loss

 

EBITDA (1)

 

Net loss

As reported

$

(37.1

)

 

$

0.4

 

 

$

(21.6

)

 

$

(533.4

)

 

$

(512.8

)

 

$

(533.0

)

 

$

(35.0

)

 

$

13.0

 

 

$

(5.5

)

% of revenue

 

(35.8

)%

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

 

 

(222.9

)%

 

 

(214.3

)%

 

 

 

 

(30.9

)%

 

 

11.5

%

 

 

Restructuring charges and other

 

3.3

 

 

 

3.3

 

 

 

3.3

 

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

4.1

 

 

 

4.1

 

 

 

4.1

 

Transaction expenses

 

0.7

 

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

0.2

 

Inventory and other working capital adjustments

 

1.2

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

2.6

 

 

 

2.6

 

 

 

2.6

 

 

 

4.1

 

 

 

4.1

 

 

 

4.1

 

Impairments of goodwill, intangible assets, property and equipment

 

3.0

 

 

 

3.0

 

 

 

3.0

 

 

 

532.3

 

 

 

532.3

 

 

 

532.3

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.1

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.6

 

 

 

 

Impairments of operating lease assets

 

4.8

 

 

 

4.8

 

 

 

4.8

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

(0.2

)

Amortization of basis difference for equity method investment (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain Realized on Previously Held Equity Investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1.6

)

 

 

(1.6

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Disposal related equity-based compensation recorded by equity investment subsidiary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

(28.7

)

 

 

(28.7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(36.2

)

 

 

(36.2

)

Deferred loan costs written off

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

0.2

 

Loss (gain) on foreign exchange, net (3)

 

 

 

 

3.4

 

 

 

3.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3.1

)

 

 

(3.1

)

 

 

 

 

 

0.5

 

 

 

0.5

 

Income tax expense of adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As adjusted (1)

$

(24.1

)

 

$

(9.7

)

 

$

(33.6

)

 

$

6.0

 

 

$

25.5

 

 

$

2.0

 

 

$

(26.7

)

 

$

(11.6

)

 

$

(32.7

)

% of revenue

 

(23.3

)%

 

 

(9.4

)%

 

 

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

10.7

%

 

 

 

 

(23.6

)%

 

 

(10.2

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted shares outstanding as reported

 

 

 

 

 

111.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

110.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

111.6

 

Diluted shares outstanding as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

111.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

110.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

111.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS - as reported

 

 

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

 

 

 

 

$

(4.83

)

 

 

 

 

 

$

(0.05

)

Diluted EPS - as adjusted

 

 

 

 

$

(0.30

)

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(0.29

)

(1) The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are useful to the Company's investors because (i) each of these financial metrics are useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the Company's normal operating results and (ii) EBITDA is an appropriate measure of evaluating the Company's operating performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the Company's securities and making strategic acquisitions. In addition, these benchmarks are widely used in the investment community. See the attached separate schedule for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

 

(2) The difference between the fair value of our interest in Ashtead and the book value of the underlying net assets resulted in a basis difference non-operating gain, which was allocated to fixed assets, intangible assets and goodwill based on their respective fair values as of the transaction date. This amount represents the amortization of the basis difference gain associated with intangible assets and property, plant and equipment which is included in equity earnings (loss) over the estimated life of the respective assets.

 

(3) Foreign exchange, net primarily relates to cash and receivables denominated in U.S. dollars by some of our non-U.S. subsidiaries that report in a local currency, and therefore the loss has no economic impact in dollar terms.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information

(Unaudited)

Table 2 - Adjusting items

 

 

 

Nine months ended

 

September 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2019

(in millions, except per share information)

Operating loss

 

EBITDA (1)

 

Net loss

 

Operating income (loss)

 

EBITDA (1)

 

Net loss

As reported

$

(127.5

)

 

$

(17.2

)

 

$

(64.2

)

 

$

(528.3

)

 

$

(475.2

)

 

$

(554.6

)

% of revenue

 

(31.9

)%

 

 

(4.3

)%

 

 

 

 

(69.8

)%

 

 

(62.8

)%

 

 

Restructuring charges and other

 

12.8

 

 

 

12.8

 

 

 

12.8

 

 

 

5.9

 

 

 

5.9

 

 

 

5.9

 

Transaction expenses

 

0.9

 

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

1.0

 

Inventory and other working capital adjustments

 

15.6

 

 

 

15.6

 

 

 

15.6

 

 

 

2.5

 

 

 

2.5

 

 

 

2.5

 

Impairments of goodwill, intangible assets, property and equipment

 

20.4

 

 

 

20.4

 

 

 

20.4

 

 

 

532.3

 

 

 

532.3

 

 

 

532.3

 

Impairments of operating lease assets

 

14.1

 

 

 

14.1

 

 

 

14.1

 

 

 

2.2

 

 

 

2.2

 

 

 

2.2

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

7.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11.9

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration benefit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4.6

)

 

 

(4.6

)

 

 

(4.6

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

(72.5

)

 

 

(72.5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred loan costs written off

 

 

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of basis difference for equity method investment (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

1.2

 

Gain Realized on Previously Held Equity Investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1.6

)

 

 

(1.6

)

Disposal related equity-based compensation recorded by equity investment subsidiary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

1.0

 

Gain on foreign exchange, net (3)

 

 

 

 

(0.9

)

 

 

(0.9

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2.8

)

 

 

(2.8

)

Income tax expense of adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.2

 

Impact of U.S. CARES Act

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(16.6

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5.9

 

As adjusted (1)

$

(63.7

)

 

$

(16.8

)

 

$

(88.1

)

 

$

13.2

 

 

$

73.8

 

 

$

(11.4

)

% of revenue

 

(15.9

)%

 

 

(4.2

)%

 

 

 

 

1.7

%

 

 

9.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted shares outstanding as reported

 

 

 

 

 

111.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

110.0

 

Diluted shares outstanding as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

111.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

110.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS - as reported

 

 

 

 

$

(0.58

)

 

 

 

 

 

$

(5.04

)

Diluted EPS - as adjusted

 

 

 

 

$

(0.79

)

 

 

 

 

 

$

(0.10

)

(1) The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are useful to the Company's investors because (i) each of these financial metrics are useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the Company's normal operating results and (ii) EBITDA is an appropriate measure of evaluating the Company's operating performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the Company's securities and making strategic acquisitions. In addition, these benchmarks are widely used in the investment community. See the attached separate schedule for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

 

(2) The difference between the fair value of our interest in Ashtead and the book value of the underlying net assets resulted in a basis difference non-operating gain, which was allocated to fixed assets, intangible assets and goodwill based on their respective fair values as of the transaction date. This amount represents the amortization of the basis difference gain associated with intangible assets and property, plant and equipment which is included in equity earnings (loss) over the estimated life of the respective assets.

 

(3) Foreign exchange, net primarily relates to cash and receivables denominated in U.S. dollars by some of our non-U.S. subsidiaries that report in a local currency, and therefore the loss has no economic impact in dollar terms.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information

(Unaudited)

 

 

Table 3 - Adjusting Items

 

Three months ended

(in millions of dollars)

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

June 30,
2020

EBITDA reconciliation (1)

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(21.6

)

 

$

(533.0

)

 

$

(5.5

)

Interest expense

 

8.5

 

 

 

7.8

 

 

 

6.4

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

12.4

 

 

 

15.8

 

 

 

12.5

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

1.1

 

 

 

(3.4

)

 

 

(0.4

)

EBITDA

$

0.4

 

 

$

(512.8

)

 

$

13.0

 

(1) The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA is useful to investors because EBITDA is an appropriate measure of evaluating the Company's operating performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the Company's securities and making strategic acquisitions. In addition, EBITDA is a widely used benchmark in the investment community.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information

(Unaudited)

 

 

Table 4 - Adjusting Items

 

Nine months ended

(in millions of dollars)

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

EBITDA reconciliation (1)

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(64.2

)

 

$

(554.6

)

Interest expense

 

21.6

 

 

 

24.2

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

39.1

 

 

 

48.5

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(13.7

)

 

 

6.7

 

EBITDA

$

(17.2

)

 

$

(475.2

)

(1) The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA is useful to investors because EBITDA is an appropriate measure of evaluating the Company's operating performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the Company's securities and making strategic acquisitions. In addition, EBITDA is a widely used benchmark in the investment community.

Table 5 - Adjusting items

 

Nine months ended

(in millions of dollars)

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

Free cash flow, before acquisitions, reconciliation (1)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

1.7

 

 

$

75.7

 

Capital expenditures for property and equipment

 

(2.2

)

 

 

(12.6

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

3.6

 

 

 

0.5

 

Free cash flow, before acquisitions

$

3.1

 

 

$

63.6

 

(1) The Company believes free cash flow, before acquisitions is an important measure because it encompasses both profitability and capital management in evaluating results.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental schedule - Product line revenue

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

(in millions of dollars)

 

September 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2019

 

June 30, 2020

Revenue:

 

$

%

 

$

%

 

$

%

Drilling Technologies

 

$

17.5

 

16.9

%

 

$

43.2

 

18.1

%

 

$

20.0

 

17.7

%

Downhole Technologies

 

 

13.4

 

12.9

%

 

 

29.0

 

12.1

%

 

 

12.7

 

11.2

%

Subsea Technologies

 

 

12.3

 

11.9

%

 

 

16.1

 

6.7

%

 

 

14.5

 

12.8

%

Drilling & Downhole

 

 

43.2

 

41.7

%

 

 

88.3

 

36.9

%

 

 

47.2

 

41.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stimulation and Intervention

 

 

9.3

 

9.0

%

 

 

36.4

 

15.2

%

 

 

8.5

 

7.5

%

Coiled Tubing

 

 

10.3

 

9.9

%

 

 

34.2

 

14.3

%

 

 

9.1

 

8.0

%

Completions

 

 

19.6

 

18.9

%

 

 

70.6

 

29.5

%

 

 

17.6

 

15.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production Equipment

 

 

15.5

 

15.0

%

 

 

29.1

 

12.2

%

 

 

19.4

 

17.1

%

Valve Solutions

 

 

25.3

 

24.4

%

 

 

51.9

 

21.6

%

 

 

29.2

 

25.8

%

Production

 

 

40.8

 

39.4

%

 

 

81.0

 

33.8

%

 

 

48.6

 

42.9

%

Eliminations

 

 

 

%

 

 

(0.6

)

(0.2

)%

 

 

(0.1

)

(0.1

)%

Total Revenue

 

$

103.6

 

100.0

%

 

$

239.3

 

100.0

%

 

$

113.3

 

100.0

%

 

Forum Energy Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forum Energy Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) today announced third quarter 2020 revenue of $104 million, a decrease of $10 million from the second quarter 2020. Orders received in the quarter increased by $7 million to $92 million. Net loss for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Utz Brands Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split
14.10.20
Forum Energy Technologies Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call