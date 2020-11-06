Houston Wire & Cable Company Announces Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020, Update on Continuing Cost and Debt Reduction

HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) (the “Company”) announced operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and progress on its continuing cost and debt reduction programs.

Revenue of $70.2 million up 5.2% sequentially from $66.8 million in Q2

Operating expenses as a percentage of sales decreased 252 bps, a 5.6% improvement sequentially versus Q2

Revolver debt decreased $19.3 million or 25.8% sequentially versus Q2 and $30.6 million or 35.7% versus Q1 2020

Return to positive EBITDA of $0.4 million for Q3

Net loss of ($0.7) million identical to a net loss of ($0.7) million in the third quarter of 2019



Operational Update

President & Chief Executive Officer James Pokluda commented, “Throughout the third quarter, the Company made notable progress with the execution of its business recovery plan. Performance improved in several key areas including total gross profit contribution, operating expense reduction, debt reduction, and return to positive EBITDA. Given present market conditions, and understanding that economic recovery will evolve overtime, we exit the quarter an increasingly lean and profitable Company and better positioned for the period ahead.”

Third quarter results were generally better sequentially versus the second quarter, although COVID headwinds persisted. Reduced petrochemical prices curtailed investments in upstream and midstream oil and gas markets, and diminished consumer confidence stalled investments in large capital projects. Given the continued economic uncertainty of today’s operating environment, our goals remain to control what is within our realm, increase profitability through gross margin optimization and expense management, and to manage working capital prudently to drive positive cash flow.

Third quarter highlights include:

Total operating expenses of $15.5 million improved 20.5% or $4.0 million over Q3 2019, $0.9 million or 5.6% sequentially over Q2, and $2.5 million or 13.9% over Q1 2020

Revolver debt at $55.3 million decreased $22.6 million or 29.0% from Q3 2019, $19.3 million or 25.8% sequentially over Q2, and $30.6 million or 35.7% versus Q1 2020

Cash provided by operating activities was $14.6 million, as we monetized working capital

Revenue increased 5.2% sequentially

Return to positive EBITDA



The operating expense measures taken in the second and third quarters reduced third quarter operating expenses by $0.9 million, or approximately 5.6% sequentially versus the second quarter. Second quarter operating expenses included severance and accrued vacation payments, and other expenses generated by shrinking our cost structure. We hope to realize additional savings in the fourth quarter, as we see the full impact of our expense reduction initiatives, as well as savings from on-going LEAN projects, processes and controls.





Selected Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30 2020

2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Sales $ 70,247 $ 85,403 Gross Margin (1) 21.3 % 22.8 % Operating Expenses

Interest Expense $

$ 15,509

344 $

$ 19,518

812 Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) Revolver Debt $ 55,288 $ 77,903

(1) Gross margin decreased to 21.3% in 2020 from 22.8% in 2019 primarily due to the decline in demand for our products as a result of the decline in oil and gas prices, the pandemic and lower vendor rebates and prompt pay discounts.



Improved Liquidity

The Company made great progress reducing net debt in the third quarter. The Company received a Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan of $6.2 million on May 4, 2020 funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Our PPP loan and Revolver debt have been reduced to $57.8 million at November 4, 2020. Debt in 2020 hit a peak of approximately $95 million in the middle of the first quarter, which is a total debt reduction of $37.2 million. Our Revolver debt at November 4, 2020 was $51.6 million. The Company’s year-end goal is to reduce Revolver debt to $45 million, which would be a total Revolver debt reduction of approximately $50 million from peak to trough. The Company believes this substantial debt reduction reduces financial risk, without any deterioration of its ability to provide excellent customer service.

In addition to the programs mentioned above, we are pursuing the following medium-term initiatives to build the value of the Company:

Concentrating the Company’s business development in areas less-exposed to the cyclicality of oil prices

Maintaining a tight linkage between the Company’s performance and executive compensation

Investing in Revenue, Gross Margin, and Expense Reduction initiatives that will impact 2021 and beyond



Mr. Pokluda concluded, “The Board of Directors and I sincerely appreciate all the hard work, sacrifice, and contributions our team has made in order to accomplish these results and position us for continued improvements in the periods ahead.”

About the Company

With 45 years’ experience in the industry, Houston Wire & Cable Company, an industrial distributor, is a large provider of products in the U.S. market. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company has sales and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States.

Standard stock items available for immediate delivery include continuous and interlocked armor cable; instrumentation cable; medium voltage cable; high temperature wire; portable cord; power cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable; private branded products, including LifeGuard, a low-smoke, zero-halogen cable; mechanical wire and cable and related hardware, including wire rope, lifting products and synthetic rope and slings; corrosion resistant fasteners, hose clamps, and rivets.

Comprehensive value-added services include same-day shipping, knowledgeable sales staff, inventory management programs, just-in-time delivery, logistics support, customized online ordering capabilities and 24/7/365 service.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains comments concerning management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and projections about future events may, and often do, vary materially from actual results.

Other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC. These documents are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.houwire.com .

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such statements.









HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ — $ 4,096 Accounts receivable, net: Trade 46,092 50,325 Other 2,138 6,640 Inventories, net 89,259 114,069 Income taxes 1,331 1,353 Prepaids and other current assets 2,760 1,833 Total current assets 141,580 178,316 Property and equipment, net 15,351 14,589 Intangible assets, net 10,164 10,282 Goodwill 22,353 22,353 Deferred income taxes 1,041 600 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 12,267 13,481 Other assets 484 527 Total assets $ 203,240 $ 240,148 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Book overdraft $ 532 $ — Trade accounts payable 8,636 13,858 Accrued and other current liabilities 15,661 23,261 Operating lease liabilities 2,967 2,742 Total current liabilities 27,796 39,861 Revolver Debt 55,288 83,500 Paycheck Protection Program Loan 6,185 — Operating lease long term liabilities 9,841 11,182 Other long term liabilities 2,224 1,977 Total liabilities 101,334 136,520 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized: 20,988,952 shares issued: 16,553,637 and 16,556,950 outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 21 21 Additional paid-in-capital 52,821 52,304 Retained earnings 106,273 108,626 Treasury stock, at cost (57,209 ) (57,323 ) Total stockholders’ equity 101,906 103,628 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 203,240 $ 240,148









HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 70,247 $ 85,403 $ 220,557 $ 255,999 Cost of sales 55,257 65,972 171,739 194,772 Gross profit 14,990 19,431 48,818 61,227 Operating expenses: Salaries and commissions 7,503 9,249 25,384 27,673 Other operating expenses 7,120 9,602 21,714 24,994 Depreciation and amortization 886 667 2,468 1,754 Impairment charge — — 373 — Total operating expenses 15,509 19,518 49,939 54,421 Operating income (loss) (519 ) (87 ) (1,121 ) 6,806 Interest (expense) (344 ) (812 ) (1,631 ) (2,291 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (863 ) (899 ) (2,752 ) 4,515 Income tax (expense) benefit 128 178 399 (1,309 ) Net income (loss) $ (735 ) $ (721 ) $ (2,353 ) $ 3,206 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.14 ) $ 0.19 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.14 ) $ 0.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,480,449 16,443,446 16,436,960 16,475,131 Diluted 16,480,449 16,443,446 16,436,960 16,558,068









HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net (loss) income $ (2,353 ) $ 3,206 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Impairment of intangibles 373 — Depreciation and amortization 2,468 1,754 Amortization of unearned stock compensation 666 1,083 Non-cash lease expense 2,686 5,143 Provision for refund liability 366 751 Provision for inventory obsolescence 907 426 Deferred income taxes (441 ) 453 Other non-cash items 175 101 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,603 (1,546 ) Inventories 23,903 (11,968 ) Prepaids (723 ) (771 ) Other assets (204 ) (817 ) Lease payments (2,694 ) (3,016 ) Book overdraft 532 — Trade accounts payable (5,222 ) 1,036 Accrued and other current liabilities (8,385 ) (1,186 ) Income taxes 22 (888 ) Other operating activities 247 1,311 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 20,926 (4,928 ) Investing activities Expenditures for property and equipment (1,510 ) (1,742 ) Expenditures for intangibles (838 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (2,348 ) (1,742 ) Financing activities Borrowings on revolver 227,805 266,322 Payments on revolver (256,017 ) (259,735 ) Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program loan 6,185 — Payment of dividends (1 ) (30 ) Purchase of treasury stock/stock surrendered on vested awards (35 ) (1,120 ) Lease payments (611 ) (154 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (22,674 ) 5,283 Net change in cash (4,096 ) (1,387 ) Cash at beginning of period 4,096 1,393 Cash at end of period $ — $ 6 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities Purchase of assets under finance leases $ 1,137 $ 1,878





