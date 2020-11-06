ITS America Webinar Showcases How Lidar-Based Solutions Can Increase Pedestrian Safety

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR) today announced it is joining forces with the Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America) to produce a webinar that will explore how lidar technology can drive intelligent mobility in smart city applications. Velodyne and ITS America are working together to advance progress in autonomous vehicles and smart city solutions with the goal of saving lives, improving mobility and promoting sustainability.

Velodyne’s lidar sensors provide high-deﬁnition, three-dimensional information to autonomous vehicles and smart city solutions with the goal of saving lives, improving mobility and promoting sustainability. (Photo: Business Wire)

The free webinar, called “A Lidar-Based Approach to Pedestrian Safety,” takes place on November 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EST. To register, please go to the webinar website here.

Between 2009 and 2018, pedestrian fatalities increased by 53% according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that more than 6,000 pedestrians are killed every year in traffic-related crashes.

To address these problems, lidar-based technologies are being implemented across industries, including for autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance and intelligent infrastructure. The webinar panel will discuss how lidar-equipped solutions are being deployed with the goal of saving lives.

The panel is moderated by Amy Ford, Vice President, Policy Programs and Mobility on Demand at ITS America. Webinar panelists are:

Nikhil Naikal – Vice President of Software Engineering, Velodyne Lidar

Asad Lesani – CEO, Blue City Technology

Olivier Le Cornec – CTO, NAVYA

“Lidar-based smart city and automated vehicle safety solutions can help save lives, improve mobility and promote sustainability. The panel discussion will share insights on how companies and government organizations are using lidar sensors to enable a new generation of intelligent infrastructure and deployment of autonomous vehicles,” said Ford.