BBX Capital, Inc. to Issue Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020 on November 9, 2020

BBX Capital, Inc., (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (“BBX Capital” or “the Company”) (formerly a subsidiary of BBX Capital Corporation), announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, in a press release to be issued after market close on Monday, November 9, 2020.

