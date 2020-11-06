NaturalShrimp, Inc. On Facebook

 

DALLAS, TX, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), the aqua-tech Company that has developed and patented the first commercially operational system for growing shrimp in a Recirculating Aquatic System (RAS), said today “shareholders and strong believers in the future of this Company” are invited to join the NaturalShrimp Shareholders’ Group on Facebook.

“We currently have 2,500 members,” said Douwe ldema, who handles the Company’s marketing.  “The site includes up-to-date news about the Company’s progress, discussions about the stock, and occasionally Company pictures and information not available elsewhere.”

“There are fun treats, such as NaturalShrimp Fanwear, perfect for Christmas,” Mr. ldema said.  https://www.bsnteamsports.com/shop/aUQXvE66nU “But the key ingredient to this excellent site on Facebook is the give and take, back and forth, as shareholders discuss the Company’s progress, news and expectations.

“The link is:  https://www.facebook.com/groups/1158050257692447 .  Don’t be fooled by other shrimp groups, this is the Natural one, without antibiotics and toxic chemicals.  You know what is in the shrimp cocktail we serve,” Mr. ldema concluded.

ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy.

The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2015, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Paul Knopick

E & E Communications

940.262.3584


