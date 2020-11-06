 

Inari Medical to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) announced today that its management team will participate at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Investor Contact:
Westwicke Partners
Caroline Corner
Phone +1-415-202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com


ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Inari Medical to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
19.10.20
Inari Medical Announces Presentation of Positive Results from First Patients in Real World FLASH Registry

ZeitTitel
16.06.20
1
Inari Medical