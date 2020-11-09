 

IIJ Announces its First Six Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 04:04  |  79   |   |   

TOKYO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first six months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (“1H20”, from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1

Highlights of Financial Results for 1H20
Total revenues JPY101.7 billion up 2.5 % YoY2    
Gross profit JPY17.5 billion up 14.8 % YoY    
Operating profit JPY5.2 billion up 56.3 % YoY    
Profit before tax JPY4.5 billion up 46.7 % YoY    
Net profit3 JPY2.8 billion up 57.7 % YoY    
             
New Financial Targets for FY2020 (Revised on November 9, 2020)
  Original Target  
Total revenues JPY212.0 billion up 3.7 % YoY JPY210.0 billion  
Operating profit JPY11.3 billion up 37.4 % YoY JPY8.7 billion  
Profit before tax JPY10.0 billion up 39.7 % YoY JPY8.0 billion  
Net profit JPY6.1 billion up 52.2 % YoY JPY5.0 billion  
Annual Cash Dividend4
(per share of common stock) 		JPY41.00   JPY34.00  
 

Overview of 1H20 Financial Results and Business Outlook

“Under the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, both public and private sectors of Japanese society were certainly pressured to accelerate their adoption of IT and network resources. The ongoing transition shall go beyond just relying on emergency remote-work measures and to become profound changes for large Japanese enterprises’ attitude toward IT, which is quite behind in general. We have been pursuing our basic business strategies to develop reliable and value-added network services by ourselves to offer comprehensive solutions to our blue-chip clients base by leveraging our Internet-related technology expertise and robust Internet backbone. The current business climate would enhance our business growth more than ever,” said Koichi Suzuki, Founder, CEO and Chairman of IIJ.

“We had strong 1H20 financial results under the above mentioned business circumstance. We continued to acquire demands for variety of network services such as SD-WAN services, private connectivity services with other cloud vendors, mobile VPN services. Demands for systems integration seemed to be recovered gradually which were slow in 1Q20 due to the slowdown in enterprise business activity. The network services’ revenue growth largely contributed to a significant increase in the gross profit and translated into stronger than expected operating profit. We are well-positioned in the coming Japan’s shift toward much more network-based society, and by considering the financial results, we have revised our full-year financial targets upward.5 Along with the profit growth, we increased both interim and year-end cash dividend forecast6 and also announced the 2-for-1 stock split,7” concluded Eijiro Katsu, COO and President of IIJ.

1H20 Financial Results Summary

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

Operating Results Summary

  1H19 1H20 YoY Change
  JPY millions JPY millions %
Total revenues 99,220   101,665   2.5  
Network services 61,204   62,104   1.5  
Systems integration (SI) 35,916   38,167   6.3  
ATM operation business 2,100   1,394   (33.6 )
Total costs (84,020 ) (84,210 ) 0.2  
Network services (51,153 ) (49,896 ) (2.5 )
Systems integration (SI) (31,742 ) (33,390 ) 5.2  
ATM operation business (1,125 ) (924 ) (17.8 )
Total gross profit 15,200   17,455   14.8  
Network services 10,051   12,208   21.5  
Systems integration (SI) 4,174   4,777   14.5  
ATM operation business 975   470   (51.8 )
SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses) (11,848 ) (12,216 ) 3.1  
Operating profit 3,352   5,239   56.3  
Profit before tax 3,043   4,466   46.7  
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 1,756   2,770   57.7  

(Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.

Segment Results Summary

  1H19 1H20
  JPY millions JPY millions
Total revenues 99,220   101,665  
Network services and SI business 97,265   100,360  
ATM operation business 2,100   1,394  
Elimination (145 ) (89 )
Operating profit 3,352   5,239  
Network service and SI business 2,557   4,923  
ATM operation business 869   378  
Elimination (74 ) (62 )

1H20 Revenues and Income

Revenues
Total revenues were JPY101,665 million, up 2.5% YoY (JPY99,220 million for 1H19).

Network services revenue was JPY62,104 million, up 1.5% YoY (JPY61,204 million for 1H19).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY19,650 million, up 8.7% YoY from JPY18,075 million for 1H19, mainly due to an increase in IP services revenues and mobile-related services revenues along with an increase of telecommunication demands.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY12,885 million, down 0.9% YoY from JPY12,997 million for 1H19, mainly due to competition and a decrease in “IIJmio Mobile Service,” consumer mobile services revenues, along with sluggish sales of retailers under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY12,336 million, down 14.0% YoY from JPY14,342 million for 1H19. The decrease was mainly because of the year over year impact by large enterprises clients’ migration to mobile which mostly ended in 3Q19.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY17,233 million, up 9.1% YoY from JPY15,790 million for 1H19, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown

  1H19 1H20 YoY Change
  JPY millions JPY millions %
Total network services 61,204 62,104 1.5  
  Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 18,075 19,650 8.7  
    IP services (including data center connectivity services) 5,314 5,849 10.1  
    IIJ Mobile services 11,133 12,035 8.1  
      IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service (MVNE) 8,234 8,551 3.9  
      Others 2,899 3,484 20.2  
    Others 1,628 1,766 8.4  
  Internet connectivity services (consumer) 12,997 12,885 (0.9 )
    IIJmio Mobile Service 11,710 11,549 (1.4 )
    Others 1,287 1,336 3.9  
  WAN services 14,342 12,336 (14.0 )
  Outsourcing services 15,790 17,233 9.1  

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services

  As of Sep. 30, 2019 As of Sep. 30, 2020 YoY Change
Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 1,827,220 2,180,704 353,484  
  IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) 743 778 35  
  IP service (less than 1Gbps) 1,240 1,239 (1 )
  IIJ Mobile Services 1,741,824 2,090,428 348,604  
    IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service (MVNE) 1,090,569 1,122,880 32,311  
    Others 651,255 967,548 316,293  
  Others 83,413 88,259 4,846  
Internet connectivity services (consumer) 1,408,665 1,384,933 (23,732 )
  IIJmio Mobile Service 1,075,758 1,044,681 (31,077 )
  Others 332,907 340,252 7,345  
Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) 4,454.0 5,869.0 1,415.0  

(Notes)

  1. Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Service” which show number of subscriptions.
  2. The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts.
  3. Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.

SI revenues, including equipment sales, were JPY38,167 million, up 6.3% YoY (JPY35,916 million for 1H19).
Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY13,020 million, down 5.3% YoY (JPY13,754 million for 1H19), mainly due to stagnation of business activities during April and May caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY25,147 million, up 13.5% YoY (JPY22,162 million for 1H19), mainly due to an increase in private cloud services’ revenues.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY43,291 million, up 19.1% YoY (JPY36,351 million for 1H19); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY15,159 million, up 3.8% YoY (JPY14,610 million for 1H19), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY28,131 million, up 29.4% YoY (JPY21,741 million for 1H19).

Order backlog for SI, equipment sales, as of September 30, 2020 amounted to JPY60,988 million, up 18.3% YoY (JPY51,550 million as of September 30, 2019); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY9,646 million, up 10.9% YoY (JPY8,696 million as of September 30, 2019) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY51,341 million, up 19.8% YoY (JPY42,853 million as of September 30, 2019).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY1,394 million, down 33.6% YoY (JPY2,100 million for 1H19), mainly due to temporary closure of stores, to which we had placed ATMs, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cost of sales
Total cost of sales was JPY84,210 million, up 0.2% YoY (JPY84,020 million for 1H19).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY49,896 million, down 2.5% YoY (JPY51,153 million for 1H19). There was a decrease in circuit-related costs along with WAN services revenue decrease. Gross profit was JPY12,208 million, up 21.5% YoY (JPY10,051 million for 1H19), and gross profit ratio was 19.7% (16.4% for 1H19).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY33,390 million, up 5.2% YoY (JPY31,742 million for 1H19). There was an increase in license fees along with an increase in cloud-related revenues. Gross profit was JPY4,777 million, up 14.5% YoY (JPY4,174 million for 1H19) and gross profit ratio was 12.5% (11.6% for 1H19).

Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY924 million, down 17.8% YoY (JPY1,125 million for 1H19). Gross profit was JPY470 million (JPY975 million for 1H19) and gross profit ratio was 33.7% (46.4% for 1H19).

Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses, which include research and development expenses, totaled JPY12,124 million, up 1.9% YoY (JPY11,901 million for 1H19). There were an increase in personnel-related expenses and decreases in sales commission expenses and traveling expenses.

Other operating income was JPY80 million (JPY159 million for 1H19).
Other operating expenses was JPY172 million (JPY106 million for 1H19), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.

Operating profit
Operating profit was JPY5,239 million (JPY3,352 million for 1H19), up 56.3% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
Finance income was JPY109 million, compared to JPY119 million for 1H19. It included dividend income of JPY75 million (JPY61 million for 1H19).

Finance expense was JPY469 million, compared to JPY295 million for 1H19. It included interest expenses of JPY296 million (JPY279 million for 1H19) and loss on funds of JPY141 million mainly due to foreign exchange loss.

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY413 million (compared to loss of JPY133 million for 1H19), mainly due to our share of loss of in DeCurret of JPY578 million.

Profit before tax
Profit before tax was JPY4,466 million (JPY3,043 million for 1H19), up 46.7% YoY.

Profit for the period
Income tax expense was JPY1,656 million (JPY1,185 million for 1H19). As a result, profit for the period was JPY2,810 million (JPY1,858 million for 1H19), up 51.2% YoY.

Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY40 million (JPY102 million for 1H19) mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY2,770 million (JPY1,756 million for 1H19), up 57.7% YoY.

Financial Position as of September 30, 2020

As of September 30, 2020, the balance of total assets was JPY206,455 million, decreased by JPY69 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY206,524 million.

As of September 30, 2020, the balance of current assets was JPY87,202 million, increased by JPY611 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY86,590 million. The major breakdown of fluctuation and balance of current assets was: an increase in cash and cash equivalents by JPY2,931 million to JPY41,602 million, a decrease in trade receivables by JPY4,403 million to JPY28,182 million and an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY1,221 million to JPY10,918 million.

As of September 30, 2020, the balance of non-current assets was JPY119,253 million, decreased by JPY681 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY119,934 million. Right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers, and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY2,416 million to JPY48,144 million, mainly due to depreciation. The balance of investments accounted for using the equity method was JPY7,032 million, increased by JPY2,205 million, mainly due to an additional investment in DeCurret. The amount of other investments was JPY11,030 million, increased by JPY1,843 million mainly due to fluctuation of fair value of our holding marketable equity securities.

As of September 30, 2020, the balance of current liabilities was JPY65,581 million, decreased by JPY106 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY65,687 million. Trade and other payables decreased by JPY2,643 million to JPY15,645 million. Borrowings increased by JPY3,170 million to JPY18,750 million. The breakdown of increase in the borrowings was: a decrease by JPY915 million due to payment of long-term borrowings, and an increase by JPY4,085 million due to a transfer from non-current liabilities. Contract liabilities increased by JPY1,532 million to JPY7,430 million, mainly due to prepayment received in operating transactions. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY1,934 million to JPY15,911 million, mainly due to lease payments.

As of September 30, 2020, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY57,059 million, decreased by JPY3,722 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY60,780 million. Long-term borrowings decreased by JPY4,085 million to JPY8,085 million due to a transfer to current portion. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY1,195 million to JPY35,111 million, mainly due to a transfer to current portion.

As of September 30, 2020, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY82,850 million, increased by JPY3,774 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY79,076 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 40.1% as of September 30, 2020.

1H20 Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 were JPY41,602 million (JPY34,036 million as of September 30, 2019).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1H20 was JPY21,498 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY13,394 million for 1H19). There was profit before tax of JPY4,466 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY14,156 million, including JPY5,984 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY2,045 million. Regarding changes in operating assets and liabilities, there was net cash in of JPY4,022 million compared to net cash out of JPY2,947 million for 1H19, mainly due to increases in proceeds related to decrease in trade receivable and increase in contract liabilities, which included prepayment of revenue, increased in comparison with 1H19. As for trade and other payables, which was temporarily increased at the beginning of FY2019, the cash out for 1H20 decreased compared to 1H19.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1H20 was JPY6,547 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY4,087 million for 1H19), mainly due to payments for purchase of tangible assets of JPY2,754 million (JPY4,788 million for 1H19), payments for purchase of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY2,772 million (JPY2,422 million for 1H19), proceeds from sales of tangible assets, which include sale and leaseback, of JPY1,448 million (JPY818 million for 1H19) and an investment in an equity method investee of JPY2,754 million.

Net cash used in financing activities for 1H20 was JPY11,969 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY7,139 million for 1H19), mainly due to repayments of long-term borrowings of JPY915 million, payments of other financial liabilities of JPY10,390 million, including JPY5,933 million of payment of operating lease under IFRS 16, and dividends paid of JPY609 million.

Considered Factors for FY2020 Financial Targets

We have revised our FY2020 financial targets and dividend forecast announced on May 14, 2020. For details, please refer to our press release titled “Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, and Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021” and “Notice Regarding the Distribution of Retained Earnings (Interim Dividend, Increase) and Revision of Dividend Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021” both of which were announced today, November 9, 2020.

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on November 9, 2020.
Presentation materials can also be found here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f0136eff-b394-4ae8-9ddb- ... 

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For inquiries, contact:

IIJ Investor Relations　Tel: +81-3-5205-6500　E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp　URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Disclaimer:

Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and profits, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

         
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)    
         
    March 31, 2020   September 30, 2020
    Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Assets        
Current Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   38,671,734     41,602,490  
Trade receivables   32,585,326     28,182,295  
Inventories   2,476,477     2,547,154  
Prepaid expenses   9,696,856     10,918,322  
Contract assets   438,675     1,573,282  
Other financial assets   2,629,332     1,849,014  
Other current assets   92,027     529,285  
Total Current Assets   86,590,427     87,201,842  
Non-current Assets        
Tangible assets   17,399,863     16,205,648  
Right-of-use Assets   50,560,361     48,144,151  
Goodwill   6,082,472     6,082,472  
Intangible assets   18,280,247     17,700,998  
Investments accounted for using the equity method   4,827,287     7,032,083  
Prepaid expenses   7,777,997     8,178,016  
Contract assets   60,362     37,180  
Other investments   9,186,646     11,029,766  
Deferred tax assets   742,857     151,546  
Other financial assets   4,645,959     4,292,266  
Other non-current assets   369,782     399,188  
Total non-current assets   119,933,833     119,253,314  
Total assets   206,524,260     206,455,156  
         
Liabilities and Equity        
Liabilities        
Current liabilities        
Trade and other payables   18,287,546     15,644,741  
Borrowings   15,580,000     18,750,000  
Income taxes payable   2,283,707     1,810,593  
Contract liabilities   5,897,674     7,429,837  
Deferred income   88,901     86,319  
Other financial liabilities   17,845,194     15,911,013  
Other current liabilities   5,703,623     5,948,540  
Total current liabilities   65,686,645     65,581,043  
Non-current liabilities        
Borrowings   12,170,000     8,085,000  
Retirement benefit liabilities   3,984,880     4,154,275  
Provisions   753,518     754,960  
Contract liabilities   5,991,807     7,302,220  
Deferred income   479,097     440,016  
Deferred tax liabilities   136,536     195,876  
Other financial liabilities   36,305,781     35,111,020  
Other non-current liabilities   958,879     1,015,595  
Total non-current liabilities   60,780,498     57,058,962  
Total liabilities   126,467,143     122,640,005  
Equity        
Share capital   25,530,621     25,530,621  
Share premium   36,271,395     36,355,490  
Retained earnings   16,500,993     18,914,141  
Other components of equity   2,669,501     3,924,650  
Treasury shares   (1,896,921 )   (1,875,112 )
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent   79,075,589     82,849,790  
Non-controlling interests   981,528     965,361  
Total equity   80,057,117     83,815,151  
Total liabilities and equity   206,524,260     206,455,156  
         

 

         
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)    
         
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020
    Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Revenues        
Network services   61,203,901     62,104,244  
System integration   35,915,608     38,166,674  
ATM operation business   2,100,026     1,394,072  
Total revenues   99,219,535     101,664,990  
         
Cost of sales        
Cost of network services   (51,153,590 )   (49,896,323 )
Cost of systems integration   (31,741,986 )   (33,389,930 )
Cost of ATM operation business   (1,124,746 )   (924,119 )
Total cost of sales   (84,020,322 )   (84,210,372 )
Gross Profit   15,199,213     17,454,618  
             
Selling, general and administrative expense   (11,900,630 )   (12,124,184 )
Other operating income   159,068     80,433  
Other operating expenses   (105,701 )   (171,818 )
Operating Profit   3,351,950     5,239,049  
             
Finance income   118,609     109,178  
Finance expenses   (294,150 )   (468,831 )
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method   (133,121 )   (413,535 )
Profit (loss) before tax   3,043,288     4,465,861  
Income tax expense   (1,184,935 )   (1,656,268 )
Profit (loss) for the period   1,858,353     2,809,593  
         
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:        
Owners of the parent   1,756,102     2,769,928  
Non-controlling interests   102,251     39,665  
Total   1,858,353     2,809,593  
         
Earnings per share        
Basic earnings per share (yen)   38.96     61.43  
Diluted earnings per share (yen)   38.79     61.13  

 

         
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)    
         
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020
    Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Revenues        
Network services   30,524,316     31,170,310  
System integration   17,806,404     19,291,714  
ATM operation business   1,059,971     824,461  
Total revenues   49,390,691     51,286,485  
         
Cost of sales        
Cost of network services   (25,492,608 )   (24,952,979 )
Cost of systems integration   (15,522,606 )   (16,506,123 )
Cost of ATM operation business   (557,828 )   (485,822 )
Total cost of sales   (41,573,042 )   (41,944,924 )
Gross Profit   7,817,649     9,341,561  
             
Selling, general and administrative expense   (5,858,938 )   (6,075,336 )
Other operating income   46,409     32,282  
Other operating expenses   (34,129 )   (106,687 )
Operating Profit   1,970,991     3,191,820  
             
Finance income   97,173     40,502  
Finance expenses   (148,227 )   (326,064 )
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method   (245,328 )   (134,628 )
Profit (loss) before tax   1,674,609     2,771,630  
Income tax expense   (642,010 )   (1,084,076 )
Profit (loss) for the period   1,032,599     1,687,554  
         
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:        
Owners of the parent   979,589     1,653,615  
Non-controlling interests   53,010     33,939  
Total   1,032,599     1,687,554  
         
Earnings per share        
Basic earnings per share (yen)   21.73     36.66  
Diluted earnings per share (yen)   21.63     36.48  

 

         
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)    
         
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020
    Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Profit (loss)   1,858,353     2,809,593  
Other comprehensive income, net of tax        
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss        
Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income   817,704     1,560,647  
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss   817,704     1,560,647  
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss        
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations   (117,773 )   (42,769 )
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income   974     219  
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method   2,493     (11,099 )
Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss   (114,306 )   (53,649 )
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax   703,398     1,506,998  
Other comprehensive income   2,561,751     4,316,591  
Other comprehensive income attributable to:        
Owners of the parent   2,459,500     4,276,926  
Non-controlling interest   102,251     39,665  
Other comprehensive income   2,561,751     4,316,591  
         

 

         
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)    
         
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020
    Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Profit (loss)   1,032,599     1,687,554  
Other comprehensive income, net of tax        
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss        
Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income   165,547     364,811  
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss   165,547     364,811  
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss        
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations   (20,231 )   (17,304 )
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income   289     82  
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method   (1,469 )   20,295  
Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss   (21,411 )   3,073  
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax   144,136     367,884  
Other comprehensive income   1,176,735     2,055,438  
Other comprehensive income attributable to:        
Owners of the parent   1,123,725     2,021,499  
Non-controlling interest   53,010     33,939  
Other comprehensive income   1,176,735     2,055,438  
         

 

                               
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited)    
Six months ended September 30, 2019            
                               
  Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity   Non-controlling
interests 		  Total
equity
  Share capital   Share premium   Retained
earnings 		  Other
components of
equity 		  Treasury shares   Total    
  Thousands of
yen 		  Thousands of
yen 		  Thousands of
yen 		  Thousands of
yen 		  Thousands of yen   Thousands of
yen 		  Thousands of
yen 		  Thousands of
yen
Balance, April 1, 2019 25,518,712   36,225,775     12,335,035     4,088,704     (1,896,788 )   76,271,438     848,172     77,119,610  
Cumulative impact of adopting IFRS 16 -   -     (33,728 )   -     -     (33,728 )   -     (33,728 )
Comprehensive income                              
Profit (loss) -   -     1,756,102     -     -     1,756,102     102,251     1,858,353  
Other comprehensive income -   -     -     703,398     -     703,398     -     703,398  
Total comprehensive income -   -     1,756,102     703,398     -     2,459,500     102,251     2,561,751  
Transactions with owners                              
Issuance of common stock 11,909   (11,895 )   -     -     -     14     -     14  
Dividends paid -   -     (608,452 )   -     -     (608,452 )   (53,405 )   (661,857 )
Stock-based compensation -   28,615     -     -     -     28,615     -     28,615  
Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings -   -     1,543,793     (1,543,793 )   -     -     -     -  
Total transactions with owners 11,909   16,720     935,341     (1,543,793 )   -     (579,823 )   (53,405 )   (633,228 )
Balance, September 30, 2019 25,530,621   36,242,495     14,992,750     3,248,309     (1,896,788 )   78,117,387     897,018     79,014,405  
                               
                               
Six months ended September 30, 2020            
                               
  Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity   Non-controlling
interests 		  Total
equity
  Share capital   Share premium   Retained
earnings 		  Other
components of
equity 		  Treasury shares   Total    
  Thousands of
yen 		  Thousands of
yen 		  Thousands of
yen 		  Thousands of
yen 		  Thousands of
yen 		  Thousands of
yen 		  Thousands of
yen 		  Thousands of
yen
Balance, April 1, 2020 25,530,621   36,271,395     16,500,993     2,669,501     (1,896,921 )   79,075,589     981,528     80,057,117  
Comprehensive income                              
Profit (loss) -   -     2,769,928     -     -     2,769,928     39,665     2,809,593  
Other comprehensive income -   -     -     1,506,998     -     1,506,998     -     1,506,998  
Total comprehensive income -   -     2,769,928     1,506,998     -     4,276,926     39,665     4,316,591  
Transactions with owners                              
Purchase of treasury stock -   -     -     -     (140 )   (140 )   -     (140 )
Disposal of treasury shares -   52,917     -     -     21,949     74,866     -     74,866  
Dividends paid -   -     (608,629 )   -     -     (608,629 )   (55,832 )   (664,461 )
Stock-based compensation -   31,178     -     -     -     31,178     -     31,178  
Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings -   -     251,849     (251,849 )   -     -     -     -  
Total transactions with owners -   84,095     (356,780 )   (251,849 )   21,809     (502,725 )   (55,832 )   (558,557 )
Balance, September 30, 2020 25,530,621   36,355,490     18,914,141     3,924,650     (1,875,112 )   82,849,790     965,361     83,815,151  
                               

 

         
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)    
         
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020
    Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Profit (loss) before tax   3,043,288     4,465,861  
Adjustments        
Depreciation and amortization   14,299,860     14,155,824  
Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment   82,881     146,543  
Shares of loss (profit) of investments accounted for using the equity method   133,121     413,535  
Finance income   (107,725 )   (106,976 )
Finance expenses   296,483     485,895  
Other   39,524     99,910  
Changes in working capital        
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables   4,054,551     4,394,275  
Decrease (increase) in inventories   1,353,994     (70,127 )
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses   (1,982,541 )   (1,648,603 )
Decrease (increase) in contract assets   (927,948 )   (1,111,425 )
Decrease (increase) in other assets   190,111     (437,263 )
Decrease (increase) in other financial assets   (621,923 )   1,421,035  
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables   (5,221,511 )   (1,573,038 )
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities   532,782     2,872,875  
Increase (decrease) in deferred income   (62,455 )   (41,663 )
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities   (285,697 )   90,580  
Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities   (101,021 )   (44,324 )
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities   124,434     169,395  
Subtotal   14,840,208     23,682,309  
Interest and dividends received   162,887     159,256  
Interest paid   (279,359 )   (298,015 )
Income taxes paid   (1,329,835 )   (2,045,413 )
Cash flows from operating activities   13,393,901     21,498,137  
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchases of tangible assets   (4,788,074 )   (2,753,663 )
Proceeds from sales of tangible assets   817,601     1,447,635  
Purchases of intangible assets   (2,422,464 )   (2,772,180 )
Proceeds from sales of intangible assets   260,264     137  
Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method   (498,000 )   (2,754,000 )
Proceeds from sale of investments accounted for using equity method   -     60,637  
Purchases of other investments   (42,740 )   (57,500 )
Proceeds from sales of other investments   2,673,101     392,365  
Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits   (85,874 )   (90,868 )
Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits   12,089     8,896  
Payments for refundable insurance policies   (28,170 )   (28,170 )
Other   14,833     -  
Cash flows from investing activities   (4,087,434 )   (6,546,711 )
Cash flows from financing activities        
Repayment of long-term borrowings   (750,000 )   (915,000 )
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings   3,030,000     -  
Proceeds from other financial liabilities   1,473,000     -  
Payments of other financial liabilities   (10,229,755 )   (10,389,786 )
Dividends paid   (608,452 )   (608,629 )
Other   (53,418 )   (55,832 )
Cash flows from financing activities   (7,138,625 )   (11,969,247 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (89,173 )   (51,423 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   2,078,669     2,930,756  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period   31,957,789     38,671,734  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period   34,036,458     41,602,490  
         

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (UNAUDITED)
Going Concern Assumption

Nothing to be reported. 

Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity

Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information
IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operate their network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet their customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Six months ended September 30, 2019

  Reportable segments        
Network service and systems integration business   ATM operation
business 		  Adjustments   Consolidated
Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Revenue              
Customers 97,119,509   2,100,026       99,219,535  
Intersegment transactions 145,707     (145,707 )    
Total revenue 97,265,216   2,100,026   (145,707 )   99,219,535  
Segment operating profit 2,556,755   868,951   (73,756 )   3,351,950  
Finance income             118,609  
Finance expense             (294,150 )
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method             (133,121 )
Profit before tax             3,043,288  
               

Six months ended September 30, 2020

  Reportable segments        
Network service and systems integration business   ATM operation
business 		  Adjustments   Consolidated
Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Revenue              
Customers 100,270,918   1,394,072     101,664,990  
Intersegment transactions 89,384     (89,384 )  
Total revenue 100,360,302   1,394,072   (89,384 )   101,664,990  
Segment operating profit 4,922,707   378,434   (62,092 )   5,239,049  
Finance income             109,178  
Finance expense             (468,831 )
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method             (413,535 )
Profit before tax             4,465,861  

Intersegment transactions are based on market price.

Subsequent Events (Unaudited)

Nothing to be reported.

Changes in Accounting Policies (Unaudited)

On November 9, 2020, IIJ’s board of directors resolved a stock split of its common stock, as indicated below.

1. Purpose of stock split
The objective of the stock split is to enhance the liquidity of IIJ’s common stock and expand its investor base by reducing the trading price per share of IIJ’s common stock. As a result of the stock split, the investment unit amount of IIJ’s common stock will be one half (1/2) of the previous amount.

2. Summary of stock split
(1) Method of stock split
The stock split shall have a record date of Thursday, December 31, 2020 and shall involve the splitting of common shares held by shareholders whose names appear or are recorded in the latest Registry of Shareholders on the record date at a ratio of 1:2.

(2) Increase in number of shares as a result of stock split

1) Total number of shares issued before the stock split: 46,734,600 shares
2) Number of additional shares as a result of the stock split: 46,734,600 shares
3) Total number of shares issued after the stock split: 93,469,200 shares
4) Total number of authorized shares after the stock split: 151,040,000 shares
  (Note) Total number of shares issued stated in the above could be increased as a result of exercise of stock acquisition rights.  

(3) Schedule of stock split

1) Public notice date of the record date: Tuesday, December 15, 2020
2) Record date: Thursday, December 31, 2020
3) Effective date: Friday, January 1, 2021
  (Note) For all practical purposes, the record date in substance is Wednesday, December 30, 2020.  

3. Effect on per share information
There will be no substantive changes to dividend amounts as a result of the stock split. Assuming the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, basic earnings per share attributable to IIJ would have been as follows:

  Six months ended
September 30, 2019 		Six months ended
September 30, 2020
Basic earnings per share 19.48 yen 30.71 yen

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the first six months ended September 30, 2020 (“1H20”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2020 [Under IFRS]

November 9, 2020

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section
Stock code number: 3774
URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/
Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director
Contact: Akihisa Watai, Managing Director and CFO
TEL: +81-3-5205-6500
Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: November 16, 2020
Scheduled date for dividend payment: December 4, 2020
Supplemental material on annual results: Yes
Presentation on quarterly report: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2020
(April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations   (Millions of yen, except per share amounts. % shown is YoY change)
 
  Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss)
before tax 		Profit (loss)
for the period 		Profit (loss)
attributable to
owners
of the parent 		Other
comprehensive
income
Six Months ended September 30, 2020 101,665 2.5%   5,239 56.3%   4,466 46.7%   2,810 51.2%   2,770 57.7%   4,317 68.5%  
Six Months ended September 30, 2019 99,220 8.8%   3,352 2.0%   3,043 (11.3)%   1,858 (14.8)%   1,756 (16.2)%   2,562 7.2%  


  Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share
  JPY JPY
Six Months ended September 30, 2020 61.43 61.13
Six Months ended September 30, 2019 38.96 38.79

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

  Total assets Total equity Total equity attributable to
owners of the parent 		Ratio of owners' equity
to total assets
  JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions %
As of September 30, 2020 206,455 83,815 82,850 40.1
As of March 31, 2020 206,524 80,057 79,076 38.3

2Dividends

  Dividend per Shares
1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total
  JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2020 		13.50 13.50 27.00
Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2021 		20.50      
Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2021
 (forecast) 		    10.25 30.75

(Notes)
1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: Yes
2. IIJ plans stock split at a ratio of two-for-one effective from January 1, 2021. The forecast of year-end dividend per share is the amount after the stock split. Regarding the pre-split amount, revised forecast of year-end and annual dividend per share are JPY20.50 and JPY41.00, respectively.

3Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

(% shown is YoY change)
  Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before
tax 		Profit (loss) for the
year attributable to
owners of the parent 		Basic earnings per
share
  JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY
Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2021 		212,000 3.7 11,300 37.4 10,000 39.7 6,100 52.2 67.63

(Notes)
1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: Yes
2. IIJ plans stock split at a ratio of two-for-one effective from January 1, 2021. The target of basic earnings per share is the amount after the stock split.
3. As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, please refer to “Considered Factors for FY2020 Financial Targets” which is disclosed on page 8 of this earnings release. 

* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries: None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and estimate

  1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
  2. Other changes in accounting policies: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

  1. Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock):
    As of September 30, 2020: 46,734,600 shares
    As of March 31, 2020: 46,734,600 shares

  2. Number of treasury stock:
    As of September 30, 2020: 1,631,766 shares
    As of March 31, 2020: 1,650,950 shares

  3. Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:
    For the six months ended September 30, 2020: 45,092,357 shares
    For the six months ended September 30, 2019: 45,077,125 shares

* Status of Audit Procedures
This document is not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountant or independent auditor.

*Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions
i) Forward-looking statements
Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group’s expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of November 9, 2020. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends. As for our latest forecast of our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, please refer to the page 8 of this document.

ii) Others
Presentation material will be disclosed on TDnet as well as posted on our website on Monday, November 9, 2020.

__________________________

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.
2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.
3 Net profit is “profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent.”
4 IIJ plans a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one, effective from January 1, 2021. The written annual cash dividends are pre-split amounts.
5 For details about the forecast revision, please refer to our press release titled “Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, and Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021.”
6 For details about the cash dividend forecast, please refer to our press release titled “Notice regarding the Distribution of Retained Earnings (Interim Dividend, Increase) and Revision of Dividend Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.”
7 For details about the stock split, please refer to our press release titled “Notice Regarding Stock Split and Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation.”

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp
Tel: +81-3-5205-6500
URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir 


Internet Initiative Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IIJ Announces its First Six Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 TOKYO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first six months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (“1H20”, from April 1, 2020 to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, ...
Notice Regarding Stock Split and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
Skeljungur hf.: Announcement relating to parties acting in concert and a proposed takeover bid
IIJ Announces its First Six Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Notice regarding the Distribution of Retained Earnings (Interim Dividend, Increase) and Revision of ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04:06 Uhr
Notice regarding the Distribution of Retained Earnings (Interim Dividend, Increase) and Revision of Dividend Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
04:05 Uhr
Notice Regarding Stock Split and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
04:05 Uhr
Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, and Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021