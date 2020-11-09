 

Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard's 11th Carte Blanche campaign

Photo credit: Sanja Marusic for Pernod Ricard

Photo credit: Sanja Marusic for Pernod Ricard

Press release – 9 November 2020

True to the commitment of its founder, Paul Ricard, to support the arts and artists, Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is proud to present the work of photographer Sanja Marušić as part of this 11th Carte Blanche photography campaign. After more than 30 years devoted to the fine arts, Pernod Ricard has been using contemporary photography for its annual campaign for over a decade now, with a single proviso – that it features Group employees. This 45th annual artistic campaign, entitled Naturally Committed, pays homage to the Group’s employees and, for the first time, to the Group’s partners, by celebrating their shared commitment to their terroirs. Due to pandemic-related circumstances that have disrupted both its shooting and its unveiling, the work of the Dutch Croatian artist will be exclusively presented in digital format.

Like the other celebrated international photographers who have preceded her, Sanja Marušić was given complete creative freedom when shooting her Carte Blanche. 14 of the Group’s employees and partners, who included coopers, agave growers, winemakers, etc. posed in front of her lens, dressed in clothes whose vivid colours provide a magnificent contrast with the natural landscapes selected from Pernod Ricard’s main countries of production. This year, the campaign is highlighting the raw materials used in the production of the Group’s brands, such as agave, oak wood, grape vines and fennel.

Connecting the portraits of the employees with their relationship with nature was a real artistic challenge,” according to Sanja Marušić.I would like to thank the Group for the complete creative freedom that I was given as part of this Carte Blanche, as well as all the models who agreed to take part in this unique exercise, wearing costumes and doing poses so far removed from their everyday lives and from what they probably anticipated”.

As Olivier Cavil, Pernod Ricard’s Communications Director, says, “This 11th edition takes on a very special significance in the current climate. Thanks to the universal language of art and to Sanja’s talent, it offers a little colour and “convivial” joy in these gloomy times. Covid must not stop artistic creation – on the contrary, we need it more than ever as we all need to dream!”.

