 

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 10:06  |  29   |   |   
Company Announcement
No. 39/2020

 

Copenhagen, 9 November 2020

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 2 November to 6 November 2020:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 1,029,199   97,777,013
  2 November 2020 21,000 92.20 1,936,213
  3 November 2020 36,627 93.56 3,426,654
  4 November 2020 23,900 93.75 2,240,713
  5 November 2020 38,478 94.32 3,629,210
  6 November 2020 28,974 91.90 2,662,632
Accumulated under the program 1,178,178   111,672,435

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 2 November – 6 November 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 1,454,686 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.45% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments


Scandinavian Tobacco Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme Company Announcement No. 39/2020  Copenhagen, 9 November 2020 Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces 10% Strategic Equity Investment in A Mobile Virtual Network ...
Skeljungur hf.: Announcement relating to parties acting in concert and a proposed takeover bid
Communiqué - Orange Romania has signed a deal to acquire a 54% controlling stake in fixed operator ...
Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, ...
argenx to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
05.11.20
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Interim report, 1 January-30 September 2020
02.11.20
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
30.10.20
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Q3 2020 Conference Call
26.10.20
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
19.10.20
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
12.10.20
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme