 

Mogo Announces Launch of Bitcoin Rewards Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 13:30  |  85   |   |   

Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies and one of the first to enable Canadians to easily buy and sell bitcoin, announced the launch of a bitcoin rewards program for its members. Mogo is offering Canadians more ways to ‘stack sats’ by providing members with the opportunity to earn and win bitcoin through this new program. Stacking sats is a term commonly used within the bitcoin community to describe the act of regularly accumulating bitcoin. “Sats” is short for satoshis, the smallest unit of bitcoin (BTC).

The current uncertain economic environment, driven by COVID, has accelerated the digitization of the global economy, leading to a decline in the use of cash and the rise of innovative financial technologies and digital currencies. These trends have increased the awareness and credibility of bitcoin, which Mogo was one of the first to make available to Canadians through the Mogo app. As legacy rewards programs such as collecting air miles lose relevancy, Mogo believes its bitcoin rewards program will be highly appealing to the next generation of consumers.

Mogo’s bitcoin rewards program gives members more ways to stack sats and will initially include:

  • 10,000 sats: Starting next month, MogoMembers who improve their credit score will be eligible to win bitcoin and any member achieving “Rockstar” status (based on having an Equifax credit score of 850 and above) will earn up to 10,000 sats.
  • 25,000 sats: MogoMembers activating a MogoCrypto account will receive up to 25,000 sats.
  • 25,000 sats: Members can earn up to 25,000 stats by funding $100 or more to their MogoCrypto account.
  • 1,000,000 sats: Each week, Mogo will be giving away up to 1,000,000 sats to one of its active bitcoin app members.
  • 1,000,000 sats: Every month the most improved credit score member will be eligible to win up to 1,000,000 sats.

“With the strong performance of bitcoin and news that more of the leading digital players in the U.S. are enabling bitcoin trading, Canadians are increasingly looking to participate,” said David Feller, Founder and CEO of Mogo. “One of the big advantages we have is a long operating history and the trust and credibility of being the only publicly traded company in Canada offering a simple and low-cost way for Canadians to buy and sell bitcoin. What’s more, most are looking for an entry strategy that makes sense and our new ‘stacking sats’ campaign is centred around this concept. Instead of trying to time the market, stacking sats is all about accumulating a small amount of bitcoin on a regular basis (weekly or monthly) with the goal of holding over a long period of time.”

Seite 1 von 3
Mogo Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mogo Announces Launch of Bitcoin Rewards Program Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies and one of the first to enable Canadians to easily buy and sell bitcoin, announced the launch of a bitcoin rewards program for its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
NNOX FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors of Important November 16 ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
05.11.20
Mogo Moves Up Time of Q3 2020 Earnings Release & Conference Call
13.10.20
Mogo Schedules Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.07.20
485
Deutlich unterbewertete kanadische Fintech-Firma?