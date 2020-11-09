Mogo Announces Launch of Bitcoin Rewards Program
Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies and one of the first to enable Canadians to easily buy and sell bitcoin, announced the launch of a bitcoin rewards program for its members. Mogo is offering Canadians more ways to ‘stack sats’ by providing members with the opportunity to earn and win bitcoin through this new program. Stacking sats is a term commonly used within the bitcoin community to describe the act of regularly accumulating bitcoin. “Sats” is short for satoshis, the smallest unit of bitcoin (BTC).
The current uncertain economic environment, driven by COVID, has accelerated the digitization of the global economy, leading to a decline in the use of cash and the rise of innovative financial technologies and digital currencies. These trends have increased the awareness and credibility of bitcoin, which Mogo was one of the first to make available to Canadians through the Mogo app. As legacy rewards programs such as collecting air miles lose relevancy, Mogo believes its bitcoin rewards program will be highly appealing to the next generation of consumers.
Mogo’s bitcoin rewards program gives members more ways to stack sats and will initially include:
- 10,000 sats: Starting next month, MogoMembers who improve their credit score will be eligible to win bitcoin and any member achieving “Rockstar” status (based on having an Equifax credit score of 850 and above) will earn up to 10,000 sats.
- 25,000 sats: MogoMembers activating a MogoCrypto account will receive up to 25,000 sats.
- 25,000 sats: Members can earn up to 25,000 stats by funding $100 or more to their MogoCrypto account.
- 1,000,000 sats: Each week, Mogo will be giving away up to 1,000,000 sats to one of its active bitcoin app members.
- 1,000,000 sats: Every month the most improved credit score member will be eligible to win up to 1,000,000 sats.
“With the strong performance of bitcoin and news that more of the leading digital players in the U.S. are enabling bitcoin trading, Canadians are increasingly looking to participate,” said David Feller, Founder and CEO of Mogo. “One of the big advantages we have is a long operating history and the trust and credibility of being the only publicly traded company in Canada offering a simple and low-cost way for Canadians to buy and sell bitcoin. What’s more, most are looking for an entry strategy that makes sense and our new ‘stacking sats’ campaign is centred around this concept. Instead of trying to time the market, stacking sats is all about accumulating a small amount of bitcoin on a regular basis (weekly or monthly) with the goal of holding over a long period of time.”
