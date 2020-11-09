Mogo Announces Launch of Bitcoin Rewards Program

Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies and one of the first to enable Canadians to easily buy and sell bitcoin, announced the launch of a bitcoin rewards program for its members. Mogo is offering Canadians more ways to ‘stack sats’ by providing members with the opportunity to earn and win bitcoin through this new program. Stacking sats is a term commonly used within the bitcoin community to describe the act of regularly accumulating bitcoin. “Sats” is short for satoshis, the smallest unit of bitcoin (BTC).

The current uncertain economic environment, driven by COVID, has accelerated the digitization of the global economy, leading to a decline in the use of cash and the rise of innovative financial technologies and digital currencies. These trends have increased the awareness and credibility of bitcoin, which Mogo was one of the first to make available to Canadians through the Mogo app. As legacy rewards programs such as collecting air miles lose relevancy, Mogo believes its bitcoin rewards program will be highly appealing to the next generation of consumers.