Enphase Energy and Cutler Bay Solar Solutions Partner to Deliver 1.5 MWh of Battery Storage Systems to Florida Homes

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Cutler Bay Solar Solutions, Florida’s largest family-owned solar-plus-storage installation company and a Platinum tier member of the Enphase Installer Network, has deployed more than 1.5 MWh of Enphase Encharge storage systems.



Cutler Bay Solar Solutions was a lead installer in the Enphase Encharge storage system field testing program, providing technical and useability feedback directly to Enphase. Since its public release in late July 2020, Cutler Bay Solar Solutions has deployed more than 1.5 MWh of Encharge storage systems across 80 homes in the South Florida market. The installations include a combination of Enphase Encharge 10 and Encharge 3 storage systems, which offer usable and scalable battery storage capacities of approximately 10.1 kWh and 3.4 kWh, respectively. The Encharge storage system is modular, allowing installers the flexibility for either backing up the whole home or starting small and growing over time, depending on homeowner needs.

“Our customers want the peace of mind of knowing that they can produce and use solar energy during the day, and use stored energy at night even when a storm causes a power outage,” said Raul Vergara, owner at Cutler Bay Solar Solutions. “The Encharge storage system lets us deliver an all-in-one, reliable home energy system without a lot of custom design, a kludge of devices, or the difficulty of installing and supporting those types of system. For our customers, the Enphase system means more choices around things like protecting refrigerated food during a power outage, without worrying about fuel and maintenance or the constant noise of gas generators.”

“The installers at Cutler Bay Solar Solutions did great work designing and installing an Encharge storage system that was just right for us, and everything linked up easily with our existing Enphase solar system,” said Vice Lago, Enphase homeowner in Coral Gables, Florida. “I am not excited about the chaos of the next hurricane here, but I am looking forward to not having to deal with the disruption of the associated power outages at home. When technicians demonstrated how the Encharge storage system works, it was not dramatic. When we cut the grid power from the house, you can hardly notice that anything happened at all.”