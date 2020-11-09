 

Enphase Energy and Cutler Bay Solar Solutions Partner to Deliver 1.5 MWh of Battery Storage Systems to Florida Homes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 14:00  |  41   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Cutler Bay Solar Solutions, Florida’s largest family-owned solar-plus-storage installation company and a Platinum tier member of the Enphase Installer Network, has deployed more than 1.5 MWh of Enphase Encharge storage systems.

Cutler Bay Solar Solutions was a lead installer in the Enphase Encharge storage system field testing program, providing technical and useability feedback directly to Enphase. Since its public release in late July 2020, Cutler Bay Solar Solutions has deployed more than 1.5 MWh of Encharge storage systems across 80 homes in the South Florida market. The installations include a combination of Enphase Encharge 10 and Encharge 3 storage systems, which offer usable and scalable battery storage capacities of approximately 10.1 kWh and 3.4 kWh, respectively. The Encharge storage system is modular, allowing installers the flexibility for either backing up the whole home or starting small and growing over time, depending on homeowner needs.

“Our customers want the peace of mind of knowing that they can produce and use solar energy during the day, and use stored energy at night even when a storm causes a power outage,” said Raul Vergara, owner at Cutler Bay Solar Solutions. “The Encharge storage system lets us deliver an all-in-one, reliable home energy system without a lot of custom design, a kludge of devices, or the difficulty of installing and supporting those types of system. For our customers, the Enphase system means more choices around things like protecting refrigerated food during a power outage, without worrying about fuel and maintenance or the constant noise of gas generators.”

“The installers at Cutler Bay Solar Solutions did great work designing and installing an Encharge storage system that was just right for us, and everything linked up easily with our existing Enphase solar system,” said Vice Lago, Enphase homeowner in Coral Gables, Florida. “I am not excited about the chaos of the next hurricane here, but I am looking forward to not having to deal with the disruption of the associated power outages at home. When technicians demonstrated how the Encharge storage system works, it was not dramatic. When we cut the grid power from the house, you can hardly notice that anything happened at all.”

Seite 1 von 3
Enphase Energy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enphase Energy and Cutler Bay Solar Solutions Partner to Deliver 1.5 MWh of Battery Storage Systems to Florida Homes FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Cutler …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
20.10.20
Enphase Energy and SunCool Bring Reliable Solar-Plus-Storage to Florida Homeowners
13.10.20
Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
12.10.20
Enphase Energy and Natura Living Join Forces on Commercial Solar Projects for PepsiCo Thailand

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
512
Enphase Energy - erster Microinverter IPO