 

Cerence to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year Results on November 16, 2020

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, will announce its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 financial results for the year ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 4:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1.844.467.7116 (domestic) or +1.409.983.9838 (international) and entering the pass code 5673428. Webcast access will be available in the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources.

The teleconference replay will be available through November 23, 2020. The replay dial-in number is 1.855.859.2056 (domestic) or +1.404.537.3406 (international) using pass code 5673428. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.cerence.com.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Investor Contact Information
Rich Yerganian
Vice President of Investor Relations
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 617-987-4799
Email: richard.yerganian@cerence.com


