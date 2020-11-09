AVITA Therapeutics and the Houston Methodist Research Institute Enter into Collaboration to Explore Novel Approaches for Skin Rejuvenation

VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX:AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, announced today a preclinical research collaboration pairing AVITA Therapeutics’ proprietary Spray-On Skin Cells with Houston Methodist Research Institute’s expertise in reversing cellular aging. The project seeks to establish proof-of-concept for the development of a novel approach to reverse aging and rejuvenate skin, with the potential for broader applicability, such as scar revision and wound healing. AVITA Therapeutics has also entered into an Option Agreement to negotiate an exclusive, worldwide license to this patented technology for skin applications, as well as first right of negotiation to technologies emerging from the collaboration for potential further development and commercialization.

“The Houston Methodist Research Institute is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge approaches for reversing cellular aging, and we look forward to working together on the exploration of combining their technology with AVITA Therapeutics’ proprietary Spray-on SkinTM Cells to rejuvenate aging skin,” said Dr. Mike Perry, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Therapeutics. “This collaboration expands our pipeline to include exploration of modified-cells delivery and is another milestone in our commitment to harnessing the promise of regenerative medicine and unlocking the full potential of our technology platform to improve patients’ lives through skin restoration.”

Under the Sponsored Research Agreement (SRA), AVITA Therapeutics will gain access to Houston Methodist’s innovative technologies, including an RNA-based approach to rejuvenate human cells. Houston Methodist has studied the use of telomerase to lengthen the ends of chromosomes (“telomeres”), which act as molecular clocks in cells and progressively shorten with age. Through that research, the Houston Methodist team has established a proof-of-concept that their RNA technology reverses aging of cells, including those derived from patients with progeria (a model of accelerated aging). During the research collaboration, AVITA Therapeutics and Houston Methodist Research Institute will explore applications of this RNA technology to rejuvenate skin by reversing aging mechanisms. The initial research program is expected to run 18 months, followed by further work to develop a data package enabling regulatory submission, targeting an Investigational New Drug application.