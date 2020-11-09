 

AVITA Therapeutics and the Houston Methodist Research Institute Enter into Collaboration to Explore Novel Approaches for Skin Rejuvenation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

Preclinical research will pair AVITA Therapeutics’ Spray-On Skin Cells with Houston Methodist Research Institute’s technologies to reverse cellular aging

AVITA Therapeutics secures exclusive licensing option

VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX:AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, announced today a preclinical research collaboration pairing AVITA Therapeutics’ proprietary Spray-On Skin Cells with Houston Methodist Research Institute’s expertise in reversing cellular aging. The project seeks to establish proof-of-concept for the development of a novel approach to reverse aging and rejuvenate skin, with the potential for broader applicability, such as scar revision and wound healing. AVITA Therapeutics has also entered into an Option Agreement to negotiate an exclusive, worldwide license to this patented technology for skin applications, as well as first right of negotiation to technologies emerging from the collaboration for potential further development and commercialization.

“The Houston Methodist Research Institute is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge approaches for reversing cellular aging, and we look forward to working together on the exploration of combining their technology with AVITA Therapeutics’ proprietary Spray-on SkinTM Cells to rejuvenate aging skin,” said Dr. Mike Perry, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Therapeutics. “This collaboration expands our pipeline to include exploration of modified-cells delivery and is another milestone in our commitment to harnessing the promise of regenerative medicine and unlocking the full potential of our technology platform to improve patients’ lives through skin restoration.”

Under the Sponsored Research Agreement (SRA), AVITA Therapeutics will gain access to Houston Methodist’s innovative technologies, including an RNA-based approach to rejuvenate human cells. Houston Methodist has studied the use of telomerase to lengthen the ends of chromosomes (“telomeres”), which act as molecular clocks in cells and progressively shorten with age. Through that research, the Houston Methodist team has established a proof-of-concept that their RNA technology reverses aging of cells, including those derived from patients with progeria (a model of accelerated aging). During the research collaboration, AVITA Therapeutics and Houston Methodist Research Institute will explore applications of this RNA technology to rejuvenate skin by reversing aging mechanisms. The initial research program is expected to run 18 months, followed by further work to develop a data package enabling regulatory submission, targeting an Investigational New Drug application.

Seite 1 von 4
AVITA Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AVITA Therapeutics and the Houston Methodist Research Institute Enter into Collaboration to Explore Novel Approaches for Skin Rejuvenation Preclinical research will pair AVITA Therapeutics’ Spray-On Skin Cells with Houston Methodist Research Institute’s technologies to reverse cellular aging AVITA Therapeutics secures exclusive licensing option VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
05.11.20
Avita Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Correction of Time for the Adjourned 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting
03.11.20
AVITA Therapeutics Announces Date Change for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
30.10.20
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Adjournment of 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting
27.10.20
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.09.20
387
Avita Medical