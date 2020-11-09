Blackstone to Acquire Therma Holdings LLC, a Leading Provider of Mechanical, Electrical and Energy Efficiency Services

Therma is a leading specialty mechanical, electrical and controls services company focused on designing, building, and servicing complex systems in mission-critical facilities. Therma’s 2,200 professionals and engineers deliver services that are core to improving and maintaining energy efficiency for leading companies across the technology, life sciences, healthcare and data center sectors.

Today, Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced that private equity funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Therma Holdings LLC (“Therma”), a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital. The acquisition of Therma continues Blackstone’s support for the transition to cleaner, affordable energy.

Private equity funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners are also acquiring RE Tech Advisors, Inc. (“RE Tech”), a leading energy and sustainability consulting firm. RE Tech will be integrated into Therma and the combined company will offer customers a comprehensive suite of sustainability, carbon reduction, and energy management services. RE Tech designs, administers, and tracks award-winning energy efficiency and environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs for clients – which include leading real estate investors, owners, and governments. In total, their 45+ professionals have delivered more than $200 million of utility cost reductions by implementing approximately 10,000 energy efficiency measures across 3,000+ assets. RE Tech has been working with Blackstone on portfolio company projects since 2014.

We believe an increased focus on and demand for energy efficiency and improved indoor air quality in the coming years should lead to new growth opportunities for Therma. Therma will also have the potential to help Blackstone portfolio companies meet their emissions reduction targets. Blackstone recently expanded its existing environmental sustainability efforts by setting a goal of 15% carbon emissions reduction across all new investments where it controls energy usage.

Commenting on the transaction, Bilal Khan, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone said: “We are strong believers in the continued growth of technology, healthcare and data center end-markets and look forward to partnering with the Therma and RE Tech teams on growing the business and solving the complex energy efficiency needs at mission-critical facilities across the US.”